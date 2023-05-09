U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chemical Security Inspector Rodney Knight explains beneficial programs and educational opportunities through the agency during the most recent Monroe County LEPC meeting.
SMITHVILLE – April 14’s meeting of the Monroe County Local Emergency Planning Agency focused on available resources through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, including chemical security. The quarterly meetings brief local industry and civic leaders and members of the law enforcement and health care fields on a range of safety matters.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has a program providing protective services to unregulated industries that have no oversight.
“We regulate roughly 3,500 facilities nationwide out of 40,000 registered in our program with around 140 inspectors. We stay pretty busy regulating about 325 different chemicals. We consider the 3,500 facilities that we do regulate to be high-risk,” said keynote speaker Rodney Knight, U.S. Department of Homeland Security chemical security inspector.
He specializes in chemical facility anti-terrorist security. Measures Knight recommended include vetting customers or employee personal identifiable information that combats fraud or terrorist-related security breaches.
“We do regulate some hospitals and universities where these chemicals are part of research. We have resources for drone operators, which are still federally unregulated. Congress is looking at it, but it’s going to take time for legislation to be enacted. There are a lot of issues to look at. We’re trying to protect the homeland from people getting these chemicals and doing bad things with them.”
Knight described the voluntary ChemLock program, which is available to unregulated facilities. It helps develop a security plan, including templates for exercises such as active-shooter drills. He said it is a new pilot program of strike team, which is a national approach to enhancing security for America’s industries that are potentially at risk for damaging criminal activity.
“Cyber-hygene is a big issue now with hacking, malware and ransomware. We deal with that,” Knight said, adding the program is unique in that it is non-restrictive. “We don’t tell somebody that they have to have a template or (specific types of) wire. We try to advise them to protect their perimeter,” he said.
