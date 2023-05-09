mcj-2023-04-26-news-lepc-meeting

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chemical Security Inspector Rodney Knight explains beneficial programs and educational opportunities through the agency during the most recent Monroe County LEPC meeting. 

 John Ward/For the Monroe Journal

SMITHVILLE – April 14’s meeting of the Monroe County Local Emergency Planning Agency focused on available resources through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, including chemical security. The quarterly meetings brief local industry and civic leaders and members of the law enforcement and health care fields on a range of safety matters.

