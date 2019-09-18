County supervisors approved Monroe County’s budget for the ’19-’20 fiscal year as part of its Sept. 13 meeting. The county’s projected revenue for the year is $37,410,533 and according to chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer, there will be no increase in ad valorem taxes.
“That’s kind of misleading as I’ve told you before,” he told supervisors. “If the value of a property goes up, then it would go up and that speaks to the millage side of it.”
Of the approximate $37 million amount, 47.95 percent comes from taxes on homes, automobile tags, business fixtures and equipment, utilities and rental real property.
As far as school taxes, the Monroe County School District will face a 1.58 mill decrease, and the Nettleton School District will face a .95 mill increase.
Supervisors also approved related matters such as a one-fifth mill tax levy in District 4 for the Prairie Industrial Site and a tax levy for the Chiwappa watershed improvement drainage district in Camargo.
The board also approved an order receiving State of Mississippi warrants for 2018 fiscal year homestead exemption reimbursements totaling $234,725 for the county’s general fund, $97,475 payable to the Monroe County school maintenance fund and $19,725 to the Nettleton School District.
The board approved slight increases for commercial customers at the landfill to accommodate the need for retaining wall improvements at the transfer station. The fees will increase from $38 per ton to $39.25 per ton for commercial customers and from $30.54 per ton to $31.79 per ton for the county and City of Aberdeen.
Three Rivers Planning and Development District representative Doug Wiggins said the entity’s authority board enacted a $1 per ton fee for transfer stations in Monroe and Lee counties and Oxford. The authority board also approved a 25 cent per ton increase for a trailer maintenance fund.
There will be no increase for residential solid waste customers.
County road manager Sonny Clay mentioned a gas tanker that overturned in the county last week and said there were no serious issues.
Supervisors approved for county administrator Bob Prisock to apply for a local government records management grant through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for shelving at the former Monroe County health department next to the Monroe County Courthouse.
Later in the meeting, Prisock spoke about a potential open house for the building’s renovation project to coincide with an upcoming open house at the M&O Depot in Aberdeen. Both projects were awarded grants from the department of archives and history.
“[Aberdeen History Preservation Commission Chairperson Kathy Seymour] is trying to get some dignitaries coming from Jackson and she wants to couple an open house with our building and 30 minutes later, everyone can come to the old health department annex. She’s looking at October 3. We started doing the landscaping yesterday just in case it happens,” Prisock said.
In other business, the board approved for District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism to donate $1,000 from his rural recreation fund for Hamilton’s annual breast cancer event and for District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware to donate $500 from his rural recreation fund to an upcoming walk benefiting St. Jude Children’s Hospital.