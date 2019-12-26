ABERDEEN – A chapter in Monroe County history is closing at the end of the year as three long-time county officials will retire, leaving behind a collective 64 years of public service.
Monroe County tax collector Pat Birkholz was elected to the position 12 years ago, after serving 12 years as a bookkeeper in that office; board of supervisors president Billy Kirkpatrick was first elected as District 2 supervisor in 2004; and county road manager Sonny Clay started his position in 1994 and also served in the capacities of interim economic development director and county administrator during his tenure.
While retiring after four terms was Kirkpatrick’s plan all along, Clay and Birkholz said the timing for their end of service hinges more on age.
“You can forestall a lot of things, but you cannot forestall age. You get to a certain age, and it’s time. I don’t care what you do,” Birkholz said. “Each person needs to realize when you get to the age you think you need to retire, retire.”
Clay has considered retirement for the majority of 2019.
“I can still do what I used to do but I just can’t do it as fast as I used to. I takes me a little bit long. I’ve just physically gotten a lot tireder,” said Clay, who has offered to help work with the county on issues such as a four-year road plan until his replacement is named.
That also includes possibly still attending board of supervisors meetings.
“To me, you’ve just got a little clock that tells you it’s time,” Kirkpatrick said of his timing.
Watching history unfold
Birkholz views 2011’s EF-5 tornado that struck Smithville and Wren as the most historical event in his time with the county, with April’s Hamilton tornado coming in second.
“Smithville. That was a double-edged sword. The first few days was really frustrating to be sitting there with your manpower and equipment, and you couldn’t do anything until the search and rescue was done,” Kirkpatrick said. “Elected officials from other counties who I hadn’t made that bond with reached out to help. As bad as it was, to me, when it was all over, I had seen a side of people I didn’t know was there. A good side.”
Clay said the experience was a learning lesson, and the county realized the strength of having connections.
“The great thing that happened to Monroe County was Haley Barbour being governor. With his connections in D.C., we had him up here the day after the tornado hit and were able to tell him some of the things we needed,” Clay said.
He added the Christmas Day 2015 floods to the list of historical events during his time.
“It’s tough when you’ve got to get up and leave your mother’s lunch table and say, ‘Sorry, mom, but I’ve got to get up and go to work,’” he said. “Through all of these things, I think this county should be commended for knowing who to reach out to at MEMA and FEMA through our 911 directors to get a lot of money reimbursed for this county.”
He estimated the county has been reimbursed $10 million due to disasters throughout his years.
One issue that dragged out for years that sticks out to Clay and Kirkpatrick is the county’s opposition to FEMA floodplain maps, which didn’t take levees alongside the Tenn-Tom Waterway into account. It ultimately led to a lawsuit being filed against FEMA and the maps later being revised.
“I believe to my dying day that the reason we had 23 U.S. senators sign a letter rescinding the federal floodplain was because of the fight Monroe County put up,” Clay said.
Years of changes
Since 1994, Monroe County has witnessed the construction of state department four-lane highways and bypasses, numerous natural disasters, social issues, changes in law and population shifts.
Throughout the years, Birkholz, Kirkpatrick and Caly all agree technology has been the biggest change.
“It’s like going from pencil and paper to computer to high-tech technology,” Birkholz said. “Paying taxes and processing car tags, it takes a fifth of the time.”
Clay said the change from using radio to using cell phones has helped in staying connected throughout the county.
Financially, when Kirkpatrick was first elected, the county had a $15 million budget, compared to $34 million now. Since the early ‘90s when Clay and Birkholz started working in their offices, the county’s population has shifted from the cities to the county.
“People have left Aberdeen and Amory and have moved out in the county. They were offering services in the cities that the county didn’t offer, and that’s put a lot of pressure on the board of supervisors to offer those services,” Clay said, adding the cost of materials has vastly increased. “Taxes haven’t increased that much over that time. Not in proportion to what we’re talking about. The county has had to be more of a fiscal manager of the county’s tax dollars to try to get as much done. There will never be enough money to do what can be done, especially on the road side.”
From beginning to end
Kirkpatrick was drawn to running for office because of family involved in politics.
“People kept saying, ‘You need to run.’ I battled it four years earlier and didn’t do it. I thought I had it out of my system and four years later…,” he said with a chuckle.
Birkholz previously worked at a clothing store, as Clay was at IGA grocery store, which put them in the position of meeting people and preparing them to be public officials.
“When I ran, I figured out pretty quickly the election would be won or lost on shoe leather. You get out and you shake hands and ask for their vote,” he said, adding he was more well known in Aberdeen and the south part of the county when running. “People would ask, ‘What’s your backup plan?’ I didn’t have a backup plan, it was not to lose.”
At the core of any servant heart are the people who are served, and that’s what Birkholz, Clay and Kirkpatrick will miss the most.
“One of the biggest compliments I had paid to me was one day I was getting gas and a guy stopped me and said, ‘You’re Sonny Clay, aren’t you?” and I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘I just want to tell you thank you. I got a guy a job up at HomeStretch, and I understand you helped get that.’ That’s one of the best things that ever happened, to help people in that capacity,” Clay said.
He averages 100 to 120 phone calls a day and has felt obligated to return all of them.
Looking towards the future, Kirkpatrick complimented the incoming board of supervisors and strong leadership throughout the rest of the county’s elected offices.
“I’ve got to look at counties in other areas and how they run. People should never hang their head about being from Monroe County,” Kirkpatrick said. “I think if you take assessment-wise, we’re probably in the top 20, 25 counties.”
He said the county’s workforce is strong, which helps add to its success.
“I think everyone who knows us knows we have a heart for Monroe County. We’ve been doing it for so many years, it’s going to be hard to walk clean away from it,” Clay said.