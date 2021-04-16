ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors addressed the reoccurring topic of delinquent garbage fees April 5, which expanded into a lengthy discussion.
In recent years, Three Rivers Planning and Development District’s LexisNexis system has detected several delinquent bills associated with specific addresses rather than individuals who didn’t pay garbage bills, which has created staggering garbage bills for property owners and complications for them in acquiring their license plates.
District 4 resident and landlord Laura Carothers appeared before the board with her husband, David, to seek clarification about Monroe County Solid Waste bills. Some tenants she still receives notices for from Monroe County Solid Waste have moved away as long ago as 2010 and 2012. She showed bills, some of which exceeded $100.
“This is something that we’re having to deal with every month here lately,” said board president Joseph Richardson.
He referred the matter to county administrator Bob Prisock for investigation. Richardson added the law was amended to enable solid waste authorities to attach delinquent debt to liens against property owners to relieve them from having to write off uncollected accounts.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware said the LexisNexis system has discrepancies coming to the surface.
“This thing’s not right. There are broken pieces here. The new computer system has reached back to grab all those (delinquent accounts) that have left you hanging. I’m getting mixed signals about it. It needs to be one way or the other,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
Board attorney David Houston agreed that the law is especially tough for landlords.
“It places the responsibility on the property owner when a tenant leaves who hasn’t paid their garbage bill. We just have to live with that. It’s resulting in higher rent,” he said.
Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright added perspective about how tag privileges are linked to delinquent garbage bills.
“Solid waste tells us what he can or cannot do with that account. We print out what’s due at that address and give the taxpayer the number to call for a ruling about whether they can get a tag,” she said.
Wright said her office receives a monthly tabulation of delinquent garbage accounts.
West and Richardson pointed out discrepancies with enforcement measures in other counties.
“It’s a mess,” Rubel said.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer gave a running total to date in excess of $825,000 worth of delinquent accounts for the Monroe County Solid Waste Department.
Richardson assured Carothers the board would support her in any way possible while Prisock seeks options to resolve the matter for her and other landlords who find themselves in similar situations.
Meanwhile, West issued a call to citizens to contact their state legislators to revisit the law to create more equity for everyone impacted by the issue.
In other business, supervisors approved for Mitchell, McNutt and Sams law firm to handle matters required for attorney Lisa Koon in representing indigent parents or guardians in child protection matters before the Monroe County Youth Court in cooperation with the office of the State Public Defender.
Houston said the state has increased expense reimbursement to the county to 50 percent, up to a maximum of $500 per month. He furthermore said Amory attorney Sam Griffie has petitioned the state for additional compensation for Koon.
County engineer Kyle Strong said the long-awaited Coontail bridge opened the previous week, although some miscellaneous finishing work is still being completed.
Prisock received information at meeting time about the COVID-19 Dislocated Worker Grant, which will provide funding for each county for two employees working as many as 320 hours at a rate of $15 per hour. Although its intent is to employ workers impacted by the pandemic, Prisock said that nearly anybody could qualify to be employed.
The board approved for Monroe County to participate in the program.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan read a letter from his constituents expressing their concerns about storm water drainage along roads. County road manager Daniel Williams said the recent excessive rains made road maintenance challenging.
Richardson expressed his appreciation for county road crews who have worked extra hours to mitigate flooding.
“They’ve stayed out there,” he said.
West voiced his concern to improve storm drainage countywide.
“We need to look at how efficiently ditches drain storm water,” he said.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson spoke about the challenges of an active late winter and spring season, adding it has rained every Wednesday recently.