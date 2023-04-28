ABERDEEN – Monroe County officials are working towards a landfill cell expansion to meet the exceeding demand to dispose tornado debris. During its April 21 meeting, the board of supervisors adopted an emergency order and sole-source order for a geosynthetic liner.
Supervisors also authorized a request for proposals to be written for dirt work and in the coming days, the board will accept bids.
“We don’t need to wait weeks. We needed this done yesterday,” said Monroe County Road Manager Daniel Williams of dirt work. “[Landfill manager] Tony [Ligon] doesn’t have a month of room out there.”
He said the needed work could be completed within five days.
In other tornado-related items, supervisors approved a resolution authorizing and approving a $500,000 loan from Three Rivers Planning and Development District for disaster assistance; fully-executed contracts for debris removal with DRC Emergency Services, LLC and debris monitoring with DebrisTech, LLC; and a fully-executed memorandum of understanding between Monroe County and the Itawamba County Railroad Authority and DebrisTech.
The loan is to provide up-front costs for tornado response.
The county also entered into an agreement with the Mississippi Department of Transportation for debris removal from alongside highways. Williams said 22,000 cubic yards were removed throughout the county in the first nine days.
In discussion about the Monroe County Government Complex, which sustained storm damage, county administrator Bob Prisock said roof repair should be completed this week.
Small Business Administration representative Ryck Morales explained ways the agency can assist residents and business owners impacted by the tornado. District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey asked about the length of loan terms, and Morales said minimum payments can be reduced by stretching out the amount of years for payback.
People are urged to visit the disaster recovery center at the Monroe County Government Complex to apply for assistance. The deadline for Federal Emergency Management Agency and SBA assistance is May 25. SBA’s economic loss application deadline is in December.
In other business, Prisock said the process is going forward for a new business to occupy a building at the Prairie Industrial Park. Supervisors previously approved a lease for a building for a trucking company, and those details are being finalized.
He later said representatives from a solar company were expected to speak to supervisors in May.
There was also discussion about an industry damaged by the tornado in need of land. Supervisors discussed options to present to the business owner.
As far as American Rescue Plan Act improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital, board attorney David Houston said engineers’ proposals for plumbing work were expected this week, and specs for electrical needs are being finalized.
Supervisors approved to increase the county’s annual contribution to Regional Rehab in Tupelo to $4,000.
Of 1,629 people served in the past year, which equals 64,000 services, Monroe County receives the second highest amount of services received. Regional Rehab now has the largest staff it’s had in its 60 years of existence, according to director Robbie Parman.
“It’s so rewarding to work with these individuals. You get to know them and they become family,” said Natalie Allen of Wren, who is one of the therapists.
