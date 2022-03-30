ABERDEEN – Following last week’s EF-1 tornado that struck parts of Strong and Darracott, District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware asked during March 25’s board of supervisors meeting if there’s any progress yet on the potential of individual storm shelters.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson said Monroe was the only county listed in the state for potential availability. However, funding sources are not finalized, and people cannot apply yet.
“Ones who had damage from the tornado in 2019 will be offered the individual shelters first. They still haven’t gotten the paperwork filled out exactly how they’re going to offer the grant,” she said of state officials.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West offered to send letters of support in favor of the program helping fund individual storm shelters.
He also said during last week’s tornado threat, several members of the community went to seek shelter at Hamilton Attendance Center’s dome shelter while students were there.
“When the storm comes up, there’s a lot of traffic on the highway and you’ll be worse off than you were. If you’ve got individual storm shelters, you can go where you need to go and we need to push that,” said board president Hosea Bogan.
In another matter, Sanderson asked supervisors for a covered shelter at the Monroe County 911 office for emergency vehicles. Supervisors asked her to get quotes for a metal building to store them.
She also asked for direction of what to do with an Am-bus, which was acquired years ago for the purpose of evacuating senior care facilities during an emergency and has never been used. Supervisors agreed to list the bus for sale on Govdeals.com.
For another emergency response-related item, Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker asked for permission to pursue a free 30- to 50-day trial for the E-Dispatch system, which sends tones and data to volunteer firefighters’ cell phones when there are calls, in addition to their radios.
“We’re having a lot of problems with our CAD system as far as texting the volunteer firemen. It’s nothing to do with 911 or the county, it’s the fact the cell phone companies are treating them like they are spam. A text the dispatchers send out may go out in 30 seconds today, you may get it in two minutes, you may get it tomorrow, you may get it the day after tomorrow. It‘s the way the cell phone companies are handling it,” Tucker said.
Sanderson said the problems are caused by the transition to the need of using 10-digit numbers. If the county was to pursue the E-Dispatch service, Tucker said it would cost $3,500 to $4,500 per year.
During his input, Sheriff Kevin Crook said his department received $2,200 for COVID testing inmates and $2,400 in sales of smokeless tobacco to inmates. He said the Monroe County Detention Center is maxed out on space.
He plans to move forward with purchasing push mowers for inmates to use to build work ethic through a Walmart grant the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received last year. The MCSO is also working on getting quotes for dirt work and also a sketch for its part-time training facility.
In other business, county engineer Kyle Strong said one bid apiece came in for piling repair work for bridges on Bartahatchie and Caledonia roads. After discussion, supervisors approved to reject the bid on the Bartahatchie bridge due to a nearly $2.5 million price and for Strong to design a new bridge. As far as the Caledonia Road bridge, action was tabled.
West said after the meeting county officials continue to work to try making progress on the two bridges.
Lindsey Rea of underwriting company Raymond James presented information to help the county with its potential taxpayer-free bond issue regarding the use of internet sales tax revenues to fund road and bridge repairs.
Board attorney David Houston asked her how changing interest rates may play into the service, and Rea said the company recently locked in a set rate with Corinth for 20 years. She was hesitant to pinpoint a specific interest rate for Monroe County due to changes in the market.
Later in the meeting, supervisors approved to use Raymond James as the county’s underwriter.
As part of her time before the board, county tax assessor Mitzi Presley said her office had a great audit on personal property.
Also during last week’s meeting, Houston presented a memorial resolution in honor of the late Monroe County Chief Deputy Curtis Knight to board members for their review.