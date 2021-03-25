ABERDEEN – On the heels of a predicted weather event last week throughout the southeast, a portion of discussion at March 19’s board of supervisors meeting dealt with tornado preparedness.
While most of Mississippi was included in an elevated threat level March 17 for tornadoes and severe weather, Monroe County was spared any major damage, with exception of downed trees.
“I can’t say enough about this road department, especially after Wednesday’s storms,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
Board members approved Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson’s request to repair county-owned tornado siren activation equipment at Amory Fire Department totaling $1,835.
“We set off the tornado sirens at 911 and have a backup at Amory Fire Department. Every other week, I set off a silent alarm, and [Amory Fire Chief] Zack [McGonagill] sets it off the next week,” she said, adding it didn’t work during the last test at the AFD.
While on the subject of tornado preparedness, board president Joseph Richardson asked for her to keep pushing for storm shelters for individuals. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided for individual storm shelter funding years ago.
“We had a meeting planned for last March for individual shelters, but then COVID put it off,” she said. “Mississippi is the only state that’s not in the [FEMA] program. Why? That would be something you may want to ask at your supervisors conventions to push why?”
Ward 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware later said when the program was active, people had to pay 100 percent of the storm shelter costs up front, with 75 percent reimbursed by FEMA.
Monroe County has applied for funding for five more warning sirens.
In other business, county administrator Bob Prisock and circuit clerk Dana Sloan explained two potential providers for a new website for the county. They favored the company providing the lower quote and noted options including election night updates, direct message capability to county officials, regular content updates and status notifications for those called for jury duty.
“A website is as good as the data you’re putting out there,” said West, who wanted board attorney David Houston to review both quotes closer before board members made a decision.
The matter was to be revisited at the board’s March 22 meeting.
James Best appeared before the board to dispute a delinquent garbage bill attached to property he purchased in 2012. Several other residents have experienced similar instances as Three Rivers Planning and Development District’s LexisNexis system detects delinquent bills at addresses, with many of the bills linked to previous owners.
Supervisors asked for more information in Best’s bills, and county officials will investigate the matter more.
Later in the meeting, West emphasized people who have purchased property or intend to purchase property should stress the importance of researching potential garbage liens for the addresses during title work to prevent similar instances.
In rental situations, Prisock recommended property owners should include garbage bills into the cost of monthly rent.
County engineer Kyle Strong gave an update on the Coontail bridge project, noting the asphalt contractor was to inspect the stone put down the day of the meeting. As of last week, paving was completed on the north side of the bridge. District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey was told by contractors before the meeting it would be completed in two weeks.
James Woodall of Cook Coggin Engineers noted the company has been told the latest stimulus package includes transportation funds and encouraged board members to contact legislators if they intend to apply.
County fire coordinator Terry Tucker explained the county’s volunteer firefighters are in need for new breathing apparatuses, and the needed countywide supply is approximately $700,000. While standards require them to be 2004 or newer, some volunteer fire departments are still using equipment from 1999.
“I didn’t realize we were in as bad a shape as we are and I think the firefighters deserve it,” he said.
Richardson suggested looking at a five-year plan, and discussion indicated prioritizing them over fire trucks for the time being.
“We’ve got a problem and we need to come up with a solution that’s best to fix it,” he said.
Tucker said rebate money, which can help towards the purchase, is based on the new census report, and no one is sure what the figures will be for Monroe County.
Supervisors accepted $13,000 through the Federal Aviation Administration from COVID-19 response relief funds for the Monroe County Airport.
Board members approved 10-year tax exemptions totaling $610,308 for Axiall LLC’s Prairie plant, $5,690,397 for Axiall LLC’s Aberdeen plant and $2,341,248 for NauticStar, which excludes state, school and road and bridge taxes.
In another industrial matter, West asked about for thoughts on the Prairie Industrial Site, which includes property previously used for a World War II munitions plant and a fireant bait company in previous decades.
Years ago, Monroe County was awarded a Brownfields grant to study environmental conditions on the site, and Prisock said recipients of more Brownfields grants will be announced in April and the county is in a holding pattern until then.
Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch will meet with supervisors when they’re ready to discuss a solid plan for the industrial site. One consideration noted in last week’s meeting was sectioning off pieces of property so the chamber can market ready sites.
The board approved an order receiving State of Mississippi warrants for Fiscal Year ’20 homestead exemption reimbursements totaling $184,948.30, which is a decrease from approximately $197,000 the previous year.
“We talk about it every year, and it keeps going down,” Richardson said regarding correspondence to state legislators.
He added county officials have expressed the same sentiments regarding 911 funding.
The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce was approved by supervisors to participate in a work-readiness program through ACT – the same entity responsible for the ACT test for students.
During his input, Houston said he completed the order for the reopening of the county’s community centers, which is subject to restrictions through the governor.
In a county employee insurance matter, supervisors said they plan to get feedback from employees