ABERDEEN – Through an amended redistricting map of the Mississippi House of Representatives, Monroe County will be completely reshaped into six different districts, with the geographic majority of most districts stretching into Lee, Chickasaw, Clay, Lowndes and Itawamba counties.
District 39, which also covers part of Lowndes County, is the exception with its majority located in Monroe County.
“The senate map didn’t change a whole lot. The house map slaughtered us, plain and simple,” said Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan during April 8’s board of supervisors meeting.
The county will be served by house districts 16, 21, 22, 36, 37 and 39. Monroe County is currently served by house districts 16, 20, 36 and 39. District 20 is being reassigned from Monroe County to part of Southaven.
No one who resides in Monroe County is currently serving in any of the house districts seats reflected through the redistricting.
Monroe County’s Mississippi Senate representation remains with districts 7 and 17.
Elections for the Mississippi Legislature will take place, like the county election, in 2023.
On more of a local level, supervisors refrained from taking action on the county’s redistricting. After a proposed map is approved by supervisors, a public hearing will be held to receive input from the residents. Setting the public hearing date is anticipated to be acted upon during the supervisors’ April 22 meeting.
Infrastructure improvements
Supervisors approved a resolution dealing with the authorization of the sale and issuance of Monroe County General Obligation Bond, Series 2022 not to exceed $10 million. The matter stems from the supervisors’ previous action to pursue a plan to use internet sales tax revenue for road and bridge improvements, which will be of no cost to taxpayers.
The action was another step in the process, but it is not finalized.
As far as a bridge project on Caledonia Road, board members accepted a reduced price for the only bid received for piling repair. The bridge is on the Lowndes County line, and county road manager Daniel Williams said Lowndes County officials have no intentions in helping with the cost.
Supervisors approved Cook Coggin Engineers’ recommendation of accepting a bid from Webster Electric for lighting improvements at the Monroe County Airport.
Delinquent garbage bills
Seymore Road resident Kay Jernigan spoke during a public hearing regarding delinquent garbage bills dating back to 2005 on rental property she and her son own. She previously appeared before county garbage hearing officer Don Baker before coming to supervisors.
She has one $10,000 bill, which included property owned by other family members. Board attorney David Houston said Jernigan and her son own mobile homes on family property that were rented out to various tenants throughout the years.
Jernigan’s son has made attempts to try collecting on the delinquent garbage bills from former renters. A couple of people responsible for the delinquent bills are now deceased.
State law mandates that delinquent garbage bills are the responsibility of landowners of addresses, rather than the people responsible for creating the bills.
“Our hands are tied with what we can do. Whether or not we can give assistance or find these people is one thing, but this is how the state is doing it,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
Jernigan, who is retired and has a fixed income, asked supervisors how to pay for the delinquent bills on top of her own bills. West suggested speaking to local legislators, including garbage fees with rent moving forward, asking Three Rivers Planning and Development District representatives about the minimum payment to remain in good standing for the bills and continuing to try collecting the delinquent bills from previous renters.
Supervisors expressed their wish to help more, but state law is hindering any action they can take. District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson said the board has pushed for a change in state law.
In other business
Representatives from Lift, Inc. inquired about rental property near Aberdeen‘s Mississippi Department of Human Services location. Its current location alongside James Street is deteriorating and is expected to be condemned by city officials. The nonprofit agency needs at least two offices with a common space.
Richardson asked for county administrator Bob Prisock to look at the space with Lift, Inc. officials to see if it will meet the need.
Lift, Inc. provides services such as utility assistance and education for employment.
Robbie Parman, director of the Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo, gave his annual report. He said more than 200 people from Monroe County were served through services such as early intervention, speech, occupational and physical therapy during the past year. Out of the counties served by Regional Rehab, Monroe County has had the second highest number of people served during that period.
“It’s been a blessing to have Regional Rehab and with the quality of care they give, I thank them. I can’t say enough good things about them,” said deputy chancery clerk Darlene Stockton of a family member served.
During his input, Prisock said the Columbus Air Force Base will soon transition to another style of aircraft to train pilots, and there will be more night flight trainings leading up to 11 p.m.