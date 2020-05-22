According to Friday’s report from the Mississippi Department of Health, Monroe County has its first death for someone who has tested positive for coronavirus in a week, since May 15.
The county also added two new positive cases. The total number of positive cases since March 16 for Monroe County is 231 and total number of deaths for those who tested positive for COVID-19 is 24. Of those deaths, 21 have been linked to long-term care facilities, while the number of cases linked to those facilities remains steady at 92.
Statewide, there were 402 new positive cases reported, the highest number since May 8. There were also 16 new deaths reported statewide. The total number pf positive cases since March 11 stands at 12,624 with 596 deaths. The number of presumptive recoveries statewide is 7,681.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.