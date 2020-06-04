According to Thursday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County has two new positive cases of coronavirus. The total for the county since March 16 is now 269 with 25 deaths.
For Mississippi, there were 238 new positive cases and 12 new deaths related to people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The state’s total number of positive cases since March 11 is 16,560. The total number of deaths is 794.
Mississippi has 11,203 presumptive recoveries.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.