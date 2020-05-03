Saturday’s report from the Mississippi Department of Health reported 109 new positive cases of coronavirus, the state’s lowest total since April 8 when 88 new cases were reported.
In Monroe County, two new positive cases were reported, bringing the county’s total up to 175. Of those cases, 87 are linked to long-term care facilities, with the county’s total being second in the state in that category behind Lauderdale County.
Statewide, there were 12 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 303. There have been 7,550 cases reported since March 11.
The statewide number of presumed recoveries is 3,413. The recovery numbers will be updated weekly.
More data can be accessed at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.