Debris pick up for unincorporated areas of the county impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado has begun. The tornado’s path included areas of Egypt, Wren and the outskirts of Smithville. While several residents have already piled up tree limbs and construction and demotion material, others are urged to do the same sooner than later.

