Debris pick up for unincorporated areas of the county impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado has begun. The tornado’s path included areas of Egypt, Wren and the outskirts of Smithville. While several residents have already piled up tree limbs and construction and demotion material, others are urged to do the same sooner than later.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson said trucks will run routes on both the north and south ends of Monroe County impacted by the storm. Pick up begins with construction and demotion debris first before additional trucks assist in removing vegetative debris.
Separated debris should be placed as close to the road as possible while not clogging ditches and culverts.
Residents should separate tree limbs from construction debris, appliances, electronics, household garbage and hazardous waste.
The board of supervisors awarded DRC Emergency Services with the contract for debris removal and Debris Tech the contract for monitoring.
Debris pick up trucks will operate seven days a week, and the expected completion date is within 90 days. During that time, trucks will make a total of three passes.
Announcements with more information about the second and third runs will be made after the initial pass is completed.
Residents will be given a notice ahead of the last pass to allow time for any additional storm debris to be brought to the roadsides.
Two separate burn sites on the north and south ends of the county are being utilized for some storm debris.
In addition to unincorporated areas in the county, debris removal continues inside the Amory city limits.
County road manager Daniel Williams said Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District began work March 27 to clear debris from creeks impacted by the tornado to ensure proper water flow. He is in communication with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Resources Conservation Service for additional assistance.
