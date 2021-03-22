The damage beaver populations can cause can create costly issues for property owners, but the county’s beaver control assistance program helps provide assistance. Funded by the board of supervisors, the Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation takes 40 beaver tails per person each year, from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, through the program. The office also connects landowners with beaver trappers.
People are reimbursed $12.50 for each tail through funds made available through the county’s government. To participate, people must be Monroe County landowners.
“This eradicates beavers so they won’t damage property. A lot of our tree farmers fuss about beavers because they ruin their tree crop but at the same time, they’re going to build dams and back up water and wash out places,” said Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation Coordinator Rhonda Garcia.
People may contact her office at 369-0044 ext. 3 to inquire about trappers and the program, which began more than 20 years ago. People are required to fill out a form when turning in beaver tails with information, including where the beavers were located. People are asked to freeze the tails before turning them in to the office, which is located at the Monroe County Agriculture Complex at 517 Hwy 145 N in Aberdeen.
“We have a trappers list; they do not work for us. Different people in this county have said they’ll trap and we’ll ask what areas they do. I ask the landowner what area they’re in so I can get someone who’s close,” Garcia said. “The people pay the trapper. Some charge $25 per beaver, so we’d only be reimbursing half.”
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality previously provided funding to counties for beaver control but it doesn’t anymore. Garcia said Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District helps provide funding for Monroe County’s program. Some neighboring counties don’t have programs at all.
Garcia said people who use trappers’ service and are having beaver dams blown up experience less activity. Whereas the Hamilton area and near the Buttahatchie River have historically had more beaver issues, now the Bigbee and Amory areas are reporting the majority of problems.
“I want to personally thank each supervisor and [chancery clerk] Ronnie Boozer. They’re very understanding of this,” Garcia said.