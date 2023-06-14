As less debris piled alongside roads and new construction both signal signs of recovery from March 24’s EF-3 tornado, there is still a ways to go before a large section of Monroe County can fully attain normalcy.
A vital step in that process has begun as a 30-member long-term recovery committee has been formed, and its first meeting is planned for next week.
“CREATE [Foundation] has received donations to assist with victims of the tornado, and we’ve been trying to figure out the best way to honor those contributions. The thought of this long-term committee came to be discussed,” said committee chairman John Creekmore.
CREATE Foundation President Mike Clayborne expressed appreciation for the opportunity to partner in the recovery.
“CREATE is very honored to partner with the people of Amory and Monroe County and to be the vehicle for people to support the recovery effort,” he said. “While we’re glad to be a partner, the effort is driven by local agencies and local people.”
The search is currently underway for a disaster recovery director, and the deadline to submit resumes to the chamber of commerce is June 15.
“We’re looking to retain some expertise in the form of a consultant who has been through this and can help us identify those needs that exist and how to address them in the best ways. We’ll have a good committee structure, whether it’s housing, counseling or addressing other needs,” Creekmore said.
In addition to Creekmore and Clayborne, members of the long-term recovery committee are local bankers, Wesley Bost, Dawn Mitchell and Brad Stevens; elected officials, Sen. Hob Bryan, Sen. Chuck Younger, Rep. Karl Gibbs, Rep. Chris Brown, Rep. Dana McLean, District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware and Amory Mayor Corey Glenn; realtor Stacy Forbus; Wren Volunteer Fire Chief Amanda Brown; Willie Lockett of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office; school superintendents, Brian Jones and Dr. Chad O’Brian; Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dennis Jarvis; Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson; Sylvia Gibson of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency; Dr. Dwight McComb; Missy Younger of Congressman Trent Kelly’s office; Bro. Allen Simpson; Pastor Dewayne Robinson; insurance agent Beth Rock; Dan Rogers of JESCO; Lindsay Mitchell of the Amory Railroad Festival committee; Laura Brennan; and Tommy Tapp.
“The chamber and its staff are committed to supporting the long-term recovery effort. We’re happy to partner with the county, City of Amory and the CREATE Foundation,” Jarvis said.
The long-term recovery committee will be seeking input from the community as its efforts progress.
Individuals and companies interested in donating to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund can contribute online at www.createfoundation.com or www.unitedwaynems.org, call United Way at (662) 841-9133 to donate over the phone or CREATE Foundation at (662) 844-8989, or a mail a check to CREATE Foundation at P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.
