Tax statements reflective of this year are on track to go out in the mail next week and be accessible online this week. The deadline to pay taxes is Feb. 1, 2023.
The Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office is responsible for business pertaining to county and school district taxes, in addition to taxes from all of Monroe County’s municipalities. County, city and school taxes are included on the same statements.
Property owners are responsible for all of their property taxes being paid by Feb. 1. After that date, penalties will be incurred for delinquent payments.
The 2022 tax roll is based on the deed of record as of Jan. 1, 2022, and any changes to land rolls after that date will not be reflected until the 2023 tax rolls next December.
People may pay their taxes online at www.deltacomputersystems.com; via mail at P.O. Drawer 684, Aberdeen, MS 39730; or in person at the Monroe County Courthouse, located at 301 S. Chestnut St. in Aberdeen.
The Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office will not take payments over the telephone, both for the person’s security and to comply with card service obligations.
Mastercard, Visa, cash and check are acceptable forms of payment, and property owners may include credit card information when paying by mail. They are asked to include a telephone number.
To pay online, people may click on the “Online searches, property taxes, car tags” link at www.deltacomputersystems.com and click on “Monroe County.” The land and home tax amount due is available under the “Real Property Tax” link. For business taxes, people may click on the “Personal Property” link.
To search for property tax totals, information such as name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Real Property” link, and business name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Personal Property” link.
In the “Real Property” section, the amount of county, city and school taxes will be listed, along with the total amount of money owed for taxes.
The county uses a third-party vendor for the online payment method, and a convenience fee is charged by that company. The county does not receive any of the convenience fees.
Mobile home tax statements will be mailed at the end of December, and those taxes are also due Feb. 1.
For more information, call (662) 369-6484.
