Monroe County had northeast Mississippi’s first positive case of coronavirus March 16 and as of April 20, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 75 overall positive cases, which is the most reported to date in northeast Mississippi.
Through data the MSDH reports daily, the number of recoveries is not included, so there’s no easy way for officials to determine how many active cases there currently are. On top of that, there’s no way of connecting cases to one root cause.
“We’ve tried to pinpoint what is causing the number of cases, but it’s equal throughout the whole county. I can’t say it’s more in one part of the county than another,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson.
New data released by the Mississippi State Department of Health breaks down the number of cases by race. For the county, 36 cases were found in Caucasian, and 16 were found in African-Americans as of April 20’s report. The category listed three as ‘Other’ and 20 as ‘Under investigation,’ which means data has not been finalized.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley confirmed the county’s sixth death April 17.
The county’s third, fourth, fifth and sixth deaths were reported Monday, Wednesday and Friday last week. Friday’s deaths were a 62-year-old male and a 60-year-old female who both had underlying health issues. Gurley said the fifth and sixth coronavirus victims were the youngest to date, with the other four being in their 80s and 90s, all with underlying health issues.
He is making the information available to remind the public of the importance of staying vigilant and taking care of themselves through the shelter-in-place order.
Last week, Gov. Tate Reeves extended Mississippi’s shelter-in-place order originally set to expire April 20 for one additional week to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, he relaxed a few regulations pertaining to retail and recreation.
While the extended shelter-in-place order mandates the continuation of groups of 10 people or fewer at social gatherings until April 27 at 8 a.m., it gives small businesses a little more flexibility to operate.
“Clothing stores, florists or athletic goods can do safe sales. If a salon or other business wants to safely sell their excess supplies to stay afloat, they can do that. Call ahead or order online, then safely pick it up. I wish I could open it all back up for everyone. I can’t do it without harming even more people. But we believe that we can safely do this,” Reeves said during his April 17 press conference.
He added non-essential businesses can now do business by curbside pickup, delivery and drive-thru. He noted bigger stores have continued to draw crowds shopping for non-essential items even through the first shelter-in-place order.
“If we can allow Mississippi small businesses to do sales in a safe way, we can get some of those people out of the Walmart. We can spread out more and actually make more people more safe,” Reeves said.
In addition to retail, Reeves also amended the executive order to reopen Mississippi state lakes, state park lakes and beaches while people continue social distancing rules. The number of people on boats will be limited to adhere to safety guidelines.
Reeves said in the press conference the timeline for large gatherings at events such as funerals and weddings is still a ways into the future.
Enforcement of any orders issued by the governor will continue through state and Monroe County law enforcement agencies.