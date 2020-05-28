Through Thursday’s report from the Mississippi Department of Health, Monroe County showed a decrease of one coronavirus case, bringing the county’s total to 252 cases since March 16.
The county added one death from an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing that total to 25 deaths.
Statewide, there were 328 new positive cases reported and 23 deaths.
The number of presumptive recoveries statewide is 9,401.
More information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html#Mississippi.