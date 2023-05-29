ABERDEEN – During its May 19 meeting, the board of supervisors took action on matters regarding two incoming business.
For starters, board members approved the sale of jointly-owned property with the City of Amory near the intersection of Highway 125 and True Temper Drive for a vinyl siding business. The Amory Board of Aldermen previously approved the sale of the city’s land interest.
“They’ll have sales there, and he’ll apply it too. It’s not going to be manufacturing,” said District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey.
Realtor Stacy Forbus said the business currently has five employees but has plans to grow to offer additional jobs.
In a related matter, a public hearing is scheduled during a June supervisors meeting regarding an amendment to Three Rivers Solid Waste Management’s solid waste management plan in reference to a request for a planned tire recycling business at Prairie Industrial Park.
Board attorney David Houston also updated supervisors on a hearing regarding United Furniture Industries properties.
“They had the hearing this past week on the bidding procedures on all the United Furniture properties, and the sale will be in June and hopefully wind up in the latter part of June,” he said.
During open session, county fire coordinator Terry Tucker briefly updated supervisors on the price of used fire trucks, ranging from $80,000 to $100,000. During executive session, Tucker and board members talked about his upcoming retirement, and there was discussion about his replacement. No action was taken.
Chief deputy Billy Richey asked for support for the Monroe County Fallen Officers Scholarship Fund, which is offered to seniors who have a parent in law enforcement. He set it up five years ago to honor Tony Coxey but noted the county has since lost Dylan Pickle, Jimmy Pipkins and Curtis Knight.
Supervisors committed rural recreation funds to help fund additional scholarships.
Supervisors okayed Richey’s request to place a sign honoring the late Jimmy Hanna at the berm for the sheriff’s office’s shooting range. He died May 14 following a battle with cancer. Hanna Contracting has done the dirt work for the part-time training academy.
Sheriff Kevin Crook told supervisors he received positive compliments from “American Idol” security and Colin Stough’s tour bus driver for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s professionalism in working his hometown visit last week.
Supervisors approved $3,500 from their rural recreation funds for Stough’s hometown visit.
Houston said he received a letter about a $9,700 distribution to the county from a recent opioid settlement. The county is included in a class action lawsuit regarding opioids and has received funds from different settlements.
A resident presented a petition and photos of neighboring property in need of cleanup, calling it an eyesore. The board approved for Houston to draft a letter to be sent to the property owner to either clean it up or it will be cleaned up and the property owner will be billed.
“I know probably there are probably 10 places like this, and it’s sad,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.
He asked about other instances throughout the county, and Houston said a petition was presented to the board, which is a needed step for the board to take action.
“If we get more petitions, we can write more letters,” he said.
Solid waste manger Tony Ligon was hopeful the landfill’s new expanded cell would go into use this week for tornado debris. The liner was installed last week. As of last Friday, 116,000 cubic yards of debris were removed in areas collected by the county’s contractor.
“For the most part, the first pass is complete. They’ll be picking up stumps for the next week and a half to two weeks, and I expect them to be done with everything by the middle of next month,” said county road manager Daniel Williams.
He said there’s been an influx of construction and demolition material. Those impacted by the tornado are encouraged to move debris to roadsides for collection.
County engineer Kyle Strong said work on the Weaver Creek bridge was being completed, and work was to begin on five more bridges. He also expected micro seal work to begin this week on county roads recently repaired.
Houston said progress is underway for the contract regarding plumbing at Monroe Regional Hospital for an American Rescue Plan Act project. He said the City of Aberdeen was also approved for funds through the state for a water project to serve rural areas served by its water department. Houston said it will take some time before the grant is finalized.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware made a $1,000 rural recreation donation for a banquet for the Aberdeen Mayor’s Youth Council.
