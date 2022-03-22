ABERDEEN – One step towards the potential of taxpayer-free bonds for road and bridge repair was taken by the board of supervisors March 11. The county is considering using proceeds from Internet sales tax for the infrastructure improvements.
Last week, supervisors approved a resolution determining the notice to issue as much as $10 million in general obligation bonds was published as required by law and that there were no written protests filed against it.
“This does not obligate you to anything. It seals the deal to no protest and allows you any time in the future to move forward with an issuance not to exceed $10 million in general obligation bonds. You have two years from this date to issue up to $10 million in one or more series,” said Elizabeth Clark of Butler Snow.
Supervisors discussed the option last month about the potential of working through Mississippi Development Bank to fund road and bridge repair through Internet sale tax.
Clark said after all documents are approved, if supervisors choose to proceed, money would be available within two months.
County officials talked on and off about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding it received, and District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said the clock is ticking.
“All we’ve done since it came out is talk about what we could potentially spend it on, not the process. We’ve got to start some process and start it now,” he said.
He mentioned a request from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for $80,000 for dash cameras.
“As far as litigation, dash cams are the best thing that can save us down the road,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Board attorney David Houston said ARPA funds could be allocated to the general fund, and the county would have to go through the bid process explained through state law.
After discussion, Crook was asked to gather specs ahead of the bid process.
The county, City of Aberdeen and Monroe Regional Hospital are also weighing a plan to upgrade the hospital, with some of the funding provided by ARPA money.
In another matter of old business, West asked about a potential building demolition to help cleanup the Prairie Industrial Site.
“We can use our money and tear it down or if we get Brownfields [grant] money to tear it down, you can’t do it until you have a project. We’ve got money to tear it down or we can sit here for the next five years waiting on a project. I think we need to tear it down,” said county administrator Bob Priscock.
Earlier in the meeting, board president Hosea Bogan asked Missy Younger, who is a field representative for Congressman Trent Kelly, for a support letter if the county applies for a grant for cleanup of the site.
Prisock said representatives from Belinda Stewart Architects and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History should have a date calendared soon to tour the Gulf Ordnance Plant’s old telephone building. County officials are weighing using the building for a Prairie museum.
Supervisors approved to advertise for an excavator and motor graders for the road department, which was previously discussed ahead of the current fiscal year budget.
In other business, supervisors approved for West to donate $1,000 from his rural recreation fund to the Hamilton Band Boosters and for Bogan to donate $5,000 from his rural recreation fund to the Monroe County Training School/West Amory High School Scholarship Fund.