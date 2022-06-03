Since 2006, registered Monroe County voters have used TSX voting machines in casting ballots. However, beginning with June 7’s midterm primaries for the Mississippi 1st Congressional seat, they will use paper ballots at the polls, and voter cards will not be used with the machines.
“When voters go in the precincts, they’ll show voter ID cards and the poll workers will find their names in the electronic poll book. Voters will have to say if they want a Democrat or Republican ballot and they’ll sign the electronic poll book. The poll worker will give a card that either says Democrat or Republican, which will be taken to the poll worker who is issuing the ballots. They will give ballots of what’s on the card – Democrat or Republican. We’ll have ballot stations set up on tables, and voters will vote on the paper ballots,” said Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan.
On the Republican ballot, incumbent Trent Kelly will face Mark D. Strauss. The Democratic ballot will include Hunter Avery and Dianne Black. The winners in each party will advance to the Nov. 8 midterm election.
After voting is complete, people will insert their paper ballots in the DS200 machines to cast them. With this election, there will only be one candidate field for each ballot, but the new machines will review all fields, which is helpful for elections with multiple races.
“If you don’t vote for anybody or miss a section, the machine will alert voters and ask if they want to cast their ballot or continue voting,” Sloan said.
In addition to Election Day, the Monroe County Courthouse, located at 301 S Chestnut St. in Aberdeen, will be open June 4 from 8 a.m. until noon for absentee voting.
People must show a form of voter ID before voting either at the polling precincts or for absentee voting.
Sloan added the county’s election commissioners have worked hard in purging voter rolls during the past year.