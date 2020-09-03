Counting for the 2020 U.S. census officially ends Sept 30, meaning there’s still time for those who have not responded yet to participate and help their communities.
A number of matters are reliant on accurate census counts including funding for education, grants eligibility and roads; the boundaries of voting districts; and government representation. Final census numbers are locked in for 10 years at a time, meaning lack of full public participation could potentially mean missed opportunities for the next decade.
According to census response rates as of last week, Mississippi had a 58.7 percent response rate. The national response rate is 64.6 percent
On a localized scale, Monroe County has a reported 60 percent response rate, slightly down from the final response rate from the 2010 census, which was 65.3 percent.
Neighboring counties with higher response rates include Lowndes with 62.4 percent, Itawamba with 61.6 percent and Lee with 63 percent. Clay and Chickasaw counties had lower response rates with 58.9 percent and 59.5 percent, respectively.
As far as municipalities listed through the census response rate figures, Amory has the highest participation with 65.7 percent, Nettleton has a 54.6 percent response rate, and Aberdeen has a rate of 54.3 percent, according to last week’s data.
All of the response rates are lower thus far compared to the 2010 census, when Amory had a 70.3 percent rate, Nettleton had 65.5 percent, and Aberdeen had 64.7 percent.
Data from the smaller municipalities of Smithville, Hatley and Gattman was not available through the census response rate.
Monroe County cities’ response rates were comparable to those of neighboring cities, including Houston with 63.2 percent, Fulton with 57.9 percent, Tupelo with 66 percent, West Point with 61.2 percent, Columbus with 60.2 percent, Starkville with 53.1 percent and Okolona with 57.2 percent.