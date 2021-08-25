As of late last week, 1,712 parcels were to be auctioned through Aug. 30’s Monroe County tax sale, which reflect delinquent taxes. Last year, 1,921 delinquent tax parcels were published, with 1,739 of them sold at the tax sale.
People still have time to pay their delinquent taxes.
The deadline to pay delinquent taxes in order to prevent them from going through the county tax sale is Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Monroe County Tax Collector’s office. The office is located at the Monroe County Courthouse, located at 301 S Chestnut St. in Aberdeen. Payments should be made in person rather than being mailed in to the office.
The last day for online payments through www.deltacomputersystems.com is Aug. 25.
“Whatever parcels aren’t paid will be uploaded to the site Saturday for review,” said Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright of the online tax sale. “They open bidding, and everybody can load their bids. Then when the sale starts at 8:30 on Monday morning, all those bids upload at the same time.”
The tax sale is from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. online. Bidders may register online at www.govease.com to participate. People also need to contact the tax collector’s office at 369-6484 to arrange verification of payment.
Payment information is required ahead of time because of the urgency to deposit payments. The verification emails will be bidders’ receipts from the tax sale. Payment methods include cash, check, Visa or Mastercard. Payments must be confirmed in order to place bids.
All bids in the sale are placed in $1 increments, and each parcel will be auctioned individually with a 30-second window for bidding or increasing a bid.
If all the parcels don’t go through the tax sale Monday by 4:30 p.m., the sale will resume the next day at 8:30 a.m. All parcels will be sold in alphabetical order. Not all of the parcels published earlier this month in the Monroe Journal will be available through the tax sale as some property owners have since paid their delinquent taxes.
There is an online tutorial on www.govease.com. On the day of the tax sale, there will be technical assistance for single buyers who are not familiar with online usage.
“If there’s a customer who does not have a computer and there’s a parcel they want to bid on, we can help them register. All of this will need to be done before Friday. The morning of the sale, they come in the courtroom upstairs. We will assist with customers when they place their maximum bids,” Wright said, adding employees can’t advise people how to bid given they’re just available for technical assistance.
Individuals needing assistance the day of the tax sale will be limited to three parcel bids. Only two bidders will be allowed inside the courtroom at one time.
Bidders will still need to pre-register and be approved ahead of the end of the work day Aug 27.
This year is the maturity year for 2018 taxes. Delinquent parcels mature 24 months from the tax sale. If taxes are not redeemed in that time frame after a parcel’s taxes are bought through the tax sale, a buyer can request the property’s deed through the Monroe County Chancery Clerk’s office. A first-time winning bid does not entitle the bidder to ownership of the property.
The county’s tax sale has attracted more investors as interest rates are compiled monthly to the owners of the delinquent property. If they pay their delinquent taxes, tax sales bidders redeem the interest.
Winning bid payments will be processed Sept. 3. Winning bid payments with insufficient funds will be redacted, and taxes will be awarded to the next highest bidder. Overbids aren’t returned to the bidder if the taxes are redeemed.