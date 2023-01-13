From motorcades to church services, events are scheduled in Aberdeen, Amory and Nettleton in the coming days to honor the late civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
This year marks the 94th anniversary of King’s birth – Jan. 15, 1929. He was assassinated April 4, 1968 at Memphis’ Lorraine Motel.
This year will be Nettleton’s first time to host a parade in honor of King, which is being organized by Ward 3 Alderman Eric Moore. It will be held Jan. 14 at 10 a.m., with parade lineup at 9:20 a.m. at the First Baptist Church. It will follow Nettleton’s normal parade route, and registration ends Jan. 11.
To register a float, vehicle or walking entry, call (662) 401-8272 or (662) 963-2605.
Ahead of Nettleton’s parade, a breakfast will be held from 8 until 9:30 a.m. at the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library, which is sponsored by Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
Amory will host its motorcade and church service Jan. 15. Lineup for the motorcade begins at 1:15 p.m. at West Amory Elementary School. It will travel through the city to Carter's Chapel Church of the Living God, located at 1509 Hatley Rd.
The church service begins at 2 p.m., and keynote speakers will include Dr. Pat Cheney and host pastor Rev. James O'Neal Howell.
For more information, contact Lois Darden at (662) 256-9417.
Aberdeen’s Jan. 16 motorcade, being held on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will depart from General Young Park at 10 a.m., with a program to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, located at 20363 Hwy 8 W. Dr. Stevie McKinney, pastor of People Community Church in Tupelo, will speak, and the host pastor is Carlos Orr.
This year’s theme is, "Together We Can Be the Dream."
“We’re looking at doing a Trailblazer Award that will be given to a citizen that really got out there and do something spectacular. We’ll be looking at having a reception at the end of the program, and I’m looking to have part of the Mayor’s Youth Council to serve as ushers,” said the Rev. Dr. James Cook, president of the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP, which sponsors the event. “I want to bring the youth into this and be a part of what we’re intending to do.”
He added a Unity Walk is planned for Feb. 25 as part of Black History Month, and planning is underway for a vaccination site for Jan. 21.
