Whereas motorcades and church services are typically held in Aberdeen and Amory to celebrate the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this year will be different.
Dr. Martin Luther King Day is Jan. 18, but there are no planned public gatherings locally due to COVID-19 restrictions.
According to Lois Darden, who has played a part in organizing Amory’s annual holiday observance, this year’s events are cancelled since participating churches are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amory’s motorcade, normally held the Sunday before Dr. Martin Luther King Day, is also cancelled.
The Rev. James Cook, president of the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP, said the same applies for Aberdeen.
“We’re looking at not doing the traditional caravan until April, closer to his assassination date. We will probably hold our Salute to Service ceremony at that time as well,” he said.
Regardless of the lack of a church service or motorcade, Cook will make a Dr. Martin Luther King Day address at 11 a.m. Jan. 18 on the chapter’s Facebook page, which can be found by searching Monroe County, Mississippi NAACP.