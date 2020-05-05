Through one-day drive-thru test sites in Becker and Nettleton May 7 and the continuation of an every weekday drive-thru test site at Monroe Regional Hospital, there are opportunities for people to know if they’re COVID-19 positive.
The test sites are intended for people who have had known direct exposure to someone who tested positive and for those experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health will host a free one-day, drive-thru collection site at the Becker Community Center May 7 from noon until 4 p.m.
The Becker testing site requires an appointment by undergoing a free screening from a UMMC clinician. To do so, people must be screened and tested by using the C Spire Health telehealth smart phone app or by calling (601) 496-7200 daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
People who show up early will be directed to leave and return at their appointment time. Only people with an appointment will be tested, even if there’s more than one person in a vehicle.
The COVID-19 test is a naso-pharyngeal swab that’s similar to a flu test. For those being tested, a long swab will be inserted deep into their noses, which can be uncomfortable.
After being tested for COVID-19, people should isolate themselves at home and not leave. They should get plenty of rest and fluids and use acetaminophen, such as Tylenol, for aches and fevers. People should also wash their hands often with soap and water and if symptoms worsen, contact a medical provider.
All samples from the Becker test site will be sent to MSDH’s public health lab to be processed, and those tested will be contacted by telephone when results are ready. Those testing positive will receive additional information, and those testing negative should continue adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Additionally May 7, Access Family Health Services’ Nettleton clinic will host a free one-day COVID-19 drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Access’s Smithville clinic held a similar drive-thru last week, and approximately 50 people were tested.
Since it began COVID-19 testing in mid-March, Monroe Regional Hospital has administered an average of 75 tests per week at its medical plaza, with 15 to 20 percent coming back positive.
Testing continues Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon. The plaza also continues its drive-thru clinic during the same hours.
“Initially we weren’t testing that many, but it wasn’t that big in Monroe County either. It has gone up in the past two or three weeks and will probably continue to for the next couple of weeks,” said Monroe Regional Hospital Family Nurse Practitioner Lisa Mason.
May 1, there were 42 tests collected from Monroe Regional Hospital’s test site to be sent overnight to the lab. Elite Diagnostics, the lab that processes a variety of tests, such as urinary tract infection, is located in Indiana, with a sister lab in Alabama. The Indiana lab was already analyzing COVID-19 tests before the virus was detected in Mississippi.
“We had already started offering the [testing] panels [for several medical issues] and offering them to physicians. We had just started doing it, and our docs had been ordering panels and then COVID hit. That’s how we were already ahead of the game,” said Angel Parish, community educator/account manager for Elite Diagnostics. “One of the things we’ve done for all the patients testing for COVID is run a respiratory panel on them so if it comes back negative for COVID, something will usually show up, whether it’s pneumonia, bronchitis or an upper respiratory infection.”
She added tests are 98 to 99 percent accurate, and results are available in 24 to 48 hours from the time of collection.
Parish expects Monroe Regional Hospital to offer antibody tests in the near future, which will be available for anyone interested. Elite is working on another antibody test that offers results within minutes.
She urges people to continue taking proper precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Listen to what everyone is telling you. All the warnings given out by the CDC are 100 percent accurate. It does not hurt to protect yourself and someone else by wearing a mask. Even though you think it’s slowing down or it’s about to go away, nobody knows that. The CDC doesn’t know that,” Parish said.
Mostly Monroe County residents have been tested at Monroe Regional Hospital. There is a charge for the coronavirus tests.
“We bill your insurance and we accept whatever your insurance pays. If it’s private pay, we have a set fee they have to pay,” said clinic coordinator Lisa Tomlin.
The clinic is making every effort to accommodate anyone in need of any type of medical care.
“We can do telehealth to help people manage their chronic conditions or if they’re sick or have pink eye or a kid has a sore throat. If we have to see them, we can still do that. If we just need to speak to them on the phone, we can do that too,” said nurse practitioner Alan Easter, adding the pandemic has made some people weary of seeking medical care for other issues. “It makes me fearful for those in need of help who are fearful of walking in the door.”
Providers assured it is safe and they will accommodate any needs.
Additionally, Mason shared her appreciation to the hospital’s employees during these tough times.
“The whole company has lost some hours because of the loss of patients we’ve had at the hospital. We have really good nurses. We have really good staff. We, as providers, could not do what we do without a really good staff. There have been a lot of sacrifices,” she said. “Our stress levels are very high, but we want to recognize that we have really good staff members who work hand-in-hand with the providers. Every single person in this company is essential to us being able to care for our patients right now.”