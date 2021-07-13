BECKER – People will have four opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccinations July 14-17 at Becker Community Center, located at 52246 Highway 125.
Monroe County is partnering with the Mississippi State Department of Health for the event, and anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccination. Anyone 18 and older may receive either the Pfizer or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The second Pfizer dose will be available in the area three weeks after this event. There is no charge for the vaccinations.
Soldiers with the Mississippi National Guard will administer the vaccinations at the Becker event.
The times for the vaccination event are July 14, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.; July 15, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.; July 16, from 9 a.m. until noon; and July 17, from 9 a.m. until noon.
No appointments are needed, but people who choose to do so can access www.covidvaccine.umc.edu. People who are homebound and are in need of assistance in getting the vaccine should call (877) 978-6453 or email COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov.
Last week, Monroe County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases since March 16, 2020 was 4,186. The total number of deaths attributed to people who tested positive was 136.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 37 percent of Monroe County residents have received their first vaccination, while 34 percent are fully vaccinated. According to last week’s data, 24,147 people from Monroe County have received vaccinations.