COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to the public at no cost from select pharmacies and providers in Monroe County.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website, places providing COVID vaccinations in Monroe County include Walgreens, Corner Drug Company and Amory Discount Pharmacy in Amory.
They are also available at Aberdeen Health Clinic. Currie’s Family Care Pharmacy in Aberdeen expects to have COVID vaccinations in the near future.
Tanya Pearson, a pharmacist at Amory Discount Pharmacy, said last week COVID-19 vaccinations are available to all qualifying adults ages 18 and older using the Moderna vaccine.
The vaccination is administered in two doses 28 days apart.
“We do request that patients make an appointment to be vaccinated. We need a minimum of 10 patients on cue to open a vial of Moderna vaccine, which has a shelf life of only 12 hours once opened,” Pearson said.
There is an administration fee for the vaccine that is either covered through the patient’s insurance or through federal reimbursement, thereby eliminating out-of-pocket expense for patients receiving the vaccination.
Pearson advises that patients receiving the vaccination should plan to wait 15 minutes before leaving for observation to ensure no immediate side effects surface.
Bill Griffith, a pharmacist at Walgreen’s in Amory, said he and his staff are offering the Phizer vaccine, which is administered in two doses 28 days apart.
“We encourage getting an appointment to save the customer time and also get their second dose scheduled at a time of their convenience 28 days later,” he said. “Our vaccinations are available for all, ages 16 and above, at no cost.”
Access Family Health Services in Smithville and Nettleton also has Moderna vaccines available, according to executive director Marilyn Sumerford. Access also schedules community vaccination days throughout the county. Information about times, dates and options to schedule appointments is available by visiting www.accessfhs.com.
“We have vaccinated over 4,800 people to date. Of that number, 65 percent have been fully immunized with both doses,” Sumerford said.
Anyone desiring a vaccination is encouraged to contact his or her selected provider in advance to schedule an appointment.