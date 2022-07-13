AMORY – Several anonymous donors recently established a fund through the CREATE Foundation to meet needs of the Amory Police Department, and others are invited to help.
“The donors hope these initial gifts will encourage other citizens, organizations and businesses to make contributions to the fund to ensure the Amory Police Department is well-equipped to keep the community safe,” said CREATE Foundation President Mike Clayborne in a press release.
To date, more than $20,000 in contributions has been made, but the APD has needs that exceed that amount. There are no administrative costs through the CREATE Foundation, and 100 percent of donations support the department.
Like many others, the police department has faced rising costs for its needs through inflation.
“We spent nearly $7,000 in uniforms and depleted our uniform budget very quickly. We’re changing some of the uniforms to be more climate-controlled for the summer,” said Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen.
Another need is portable breathalizers for six new patrol units provided by the city and kits to perform narcotics testing on the streets. There’s also a need for rear seat organizers in the new patrol units for officers’ equipment.
“One of the things that everybody looks at when they’re deciding where they want to live is, ‘How safe is the community?’ Clearly, one of the most important things about this is your local police department and the protection you provide for the citizens of Amory. We’re very pleased to play a small part in supporting the great work you and your team do,” Clayborne told Bowen during an announcement of the fund.
“We try to go out there every day to make it a better place for people to raise their family and work and live. Everybody in this has a heartfelt desire for the city they work for and wants to make a difference. It’s a calling. You don’t do it for what you’re paid, you do it because there’s something in you that makes you want to make a difference,” Bowen said.
He said the department solicits people’s prayers first, followed by donations.
According to the press release, fund advisors will consider requests from the APD for equipment and supplies unable to be supported through the normal budget process.
“Our police department is very appreciative of the financial support from local citizens. These gifts will enhance the safety of our officers doing their job and the safety of our citizens,” Bowen said in the press release.
Anyone who wishes to support this fund may earmark donations as the Amory Police Department Special Project Fund to the CREATE Foundation at P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.