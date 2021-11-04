ABERDEEN – An educational workshop to enlighten people of how to optimize their charitable giving will be held Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s Aberdeen office, located at 124 W. Commerce St.
“We’re looking for people who give to charitable causes. It can be people or companies. There are a lot of advantages to using the donor-advised fund. It allows us to use appreciated stock and transfer it to our CREATE donor-advised fund without paying any capital gains taxes. We get to give the full amount of what the stock is worth to our favorite charities, which includes your church, the United Way, South Monroe County Community Fund or any other charitable organization,” said Kathy Seymour, chairperson of the South Monroe County Community Fund.
P.K. Thomas, director of development for the CREATE Foundation, will guide the conversation.
Seymour said the donor-advised fund process is simple and involves emailing the CREATE Foundation with your wishes in giving to charity, and the check will be sent to you or the organization in your name.
“It is not a money making project for CREATE,” she said.
Seymour added the workshop is not just for stockholders.
“It’s also for people whose income may not be level every year and they want to make sure they have enough to give to their church next year. They can put funds in now, and it will stay there until they’re ready to parcel them out,” she said. “It really helps you without a mess or fuss to give more money or to give it in a more timely manner. That’s CREATE’s whole purpose – to help with philanthropic giving.”