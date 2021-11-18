ABERDEEN – A service offered to individuals and businesses through the CREATE Foundation which stretches charitable giving was the subject of a Nov. 8 workshop held at the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s Aberdeen office.
The donor-advised funds service is a way to bypass capital gains taxes.
“This is something you can do that allows you to give more money to charitable causes. If you own appreciated stock, you can donate that stock to your donor-advised fund at the full value and not have to pay capital gains taxes, which allows you to give more money to your favorite charity,” said South Monroe County Community Fund Chairperson Kathy Seymour.
“You can give that money to CREATE, and it’s called a pass-through fund, which means it’s basically not endowed. You can almost treat it like a checking account. A donor or business can give $5,000 to a donor-advised fund. We hold the money and with that $5,000, you get a direct tax deduction right then from CREATE,” said PK Thomas, CREATE Foundation director of development.
He said if the money is given in December, for example, it can be disbursed anytime during 2022, but the tax deduction is received for this year.
“People in businesses may find themselves at the end of the year saying, ‘We need to give away another $10,000. We don’t know where we want to give it to.’ You can create a donor-advised fund through CREATE, and we’ll hold onto it until you decide,” he said.
Certified Public Accountant Greg Miller of R.D. Miller & Company said in terms of standard deduction thresholds, the donor-advised funds are especially beneficial for older couples who give $1,000 per month, for example, to churches on top of other donations throughout the year, for example.
“If you normally give $18,000, you’re going to take the standard deduction every year. If you give $18,000 a year and have some appreciated stock at the end of the year, you can give that stock to CREATE and say it’s another $10,000, now you’re at $28,000 and add your land taxes and car tags to that, you’re over the standard deduction,” he said.
Financial advisor Nolan Bowen of Edward Jones said donor-advised funds are also good for people with larger cash inflows after selling a business, for example, who want to spread donations out for several years. They can donate it to a donor-advised fund to be spread out for disbursements.
Thomas said people may also make disbursement requests through the CREATE Foundation’s website to specific charities they’d like to support.
Donor advised funds are not invested like endowments are, and there is no service fee charged. The minimum requirement to participate is $1,000, and there is no maximum limit.
For more information about donor-advised funds, call the CREATE Foundation at (662) 844-8989.