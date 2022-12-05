TUPELO – The Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation (NEMYF) is a youth-directed foundation established by the CREATE Foundation in 2001 to offer 11th- and 12th-graders in Northeast Mississippi the opportunity to meet other students in the region and get involved in their respective communities.
NEMYF encourages young people to make a difference in the lives of others through developing their own leadership and supporting philanthropy.
NEMYF members, including Cooper Blalock of Amory High School, meet monthly from September through April with the goal of developing their leadership and fundraising skills.
The 2022-2023 board includes 59 students from 32 schools representing 16 of the 17 counties the CREATE Foundation serves. Students learned in their first meeting in September about NEMYF’s history and the structure of boards, including making a motion to update the NEMYF bi-laws to increase the number of NEMYF students to as many as 70 members annually.
The October retreat for NEMYF took place Oct. 23 with Cory Lee of Cory Lee Leadership facilitating activities for the students to learn about leadership, communicating and connecting and transformational values. Another key component of the October retreat was allowing the NEMYF students to run for the officer positions that will run the organization.
Based on the diligent work of each of the NEMYF cohorts, the endowment fund for this group has almost reached $140,000. These students raise money for their endowment fund, and they identify deserving nonprofit organizations in the spring and vote to allocate funds to meet the needs in their respective communities.
During School Year 2021-2022, the NEMFY board members distributed $5,520 to 10 worthy organizations serving Northeast Mississippi youth and children. The group this year looks forward to raising and distributing more funds.