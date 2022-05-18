WREN – Six students made CREo Christian School history May 13 in being its first-ever graduating class. The school opened in 2011 through a trial year with strictly members of Common Ground Church, including Abby Gilmore and Adin Lavender. The two of them were joined by Gabe Brown, Matthew Dowdy, Lane McMullin and Jacey Vaughn as the first graduates.
“Family and friends, although CREo’s first graduating class is a small one, each member plays a unique role in our group. Tonight, we get an insight of each of our personalities and the story of how the Lord has placed us in our school,” Gilmore said after reading the class history with Dowdy.
Gilmore is the school’s first valedictorian, and Dowdy is the first salutatorian. The first Archer Award went to McMullin, and Gilmore earned the first Timothy Award.
In addition to Vaughn’s commitment to the Marines, graduates received scholarships to Ole Miss, Blue Mountain, Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College.
The school’s name is an acronym for Creative Rural Education Opportunities, and its aim is to help students grow to be better citizens through success in academics, ethics and spirituality.
“CREo is a Latin word meaning to create, to bring into being and to cause to grow. It means to invest in and bring forth fruit. This is what CREo is all about – authentic Christian disciples who will bear much fruit,” said Tommy Gann during the awards presentation.
Guest speaker David Pannell urged graduates to be wise in chasing the joys in life, saying everyone needs discernment on how to love well.
“The six of you will all likely take very different paths in life, but the one thing you all probably have in common is the search for love. After all, adulthood can be defined as the search for love and as you leave this chapter of life and into the next, it will be about the search for work that you love, for a place to live that you love, a group of people to love and most of all, for that one special person to love,” he said.