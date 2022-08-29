AMORY – Spreading awareness of the free P3 mobile app was a focus of Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers’ quarterly luncheon Aug 17 in Amory. The app helps people report crimes anonymously.
“This is one of the best things we’ve done. I’d like to see more counties involved,” said Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers Coordinator Kevin Forrester.
He distributed push cards to first responders from Clay, Lowndes and Monroe counties with QR codes that can be scanned to enable citizens to report tips while remaining anonymous. Forrester said more tips are being shared through the app as in comparison to the number received by telephone.
“How many texts do you send instead of making a call? This (QR code) is another tool in the toolbox for fighting crime,” he said.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott also promoted the distribution of the cards to the public.
“I recommend you carry a supply of these cards with you. If people don’t want to talk to you, you have another option. Everybody’s got cell phones they can use. We’re going to use them for sure. Some people are scared to death to talk to the police,” Scott said.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook agreed.
“Even though we donate more to Crime Stoppers than many others, we don’t get many calls. We’re pushing the push cards,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Tips may be shared with Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-530-7151 or submitting anonymous tips using the free P3 Tips mobile app, which can be downloaded through the Apple and Google Play stores.
