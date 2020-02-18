SMITHVILLE – A convoy of 19 18-wheelers made its way through Monroe County last week, and the oversized loads posed traffic issues at the intersection of Highways 23 and 25. The cargo being hauled consisted of prefabricated sections of a mobile hospital project manufactured in Bessemer, Alabama and destined to be assembled on a site in Reno, Nevada.
One of the trucks got hung up in Smithville for an extra day waiting for a ruptured airbag leveler to be replaced. Another truck also bottomed out on the turn earlier but was able to be pulled forward by a wrecker. Fortunately, the road surface appeared to have only sustained some scrapes.
“I’ve been driving for 19 years, and this is the first time that I’ve bottomed out,” the driver said, who asked not to be identified. “I’ve created too much news already.”
The parade of oversize loads on lowboy flat bed trailers was routed through Smithville by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), making the turn from Highway 23 at Smithville to head south toward Amory on Highway 25.
The 10-foot-wide units measuring 15 feet high were transported on lowboy trailers to avoid problems going underneath power lines. Problems can occur at times on the underside, however.
Smithville Police Chief Darwin Hathcock said the grade of the road at the intersection of Highways 23 and 25 is too high for unusual loads such as these.
“MDOT knows about this, but they’re still letting them come through [following this route],” he said. “It would have been only 10 more miles for them to come through Fulton.”
Hathcock said dispatchers for cross-country hauls like this are supposed to send a pilot unit to drive the entire route beforehand to identify potential problems along the way.
Additionally, one of the trucks in the convoy tore down a flashing light over Commerce Street in Aberdeen.
The unscheduled layover didn’t leave the unidentified Ohio-based driver too badly rattled.
“It’s just another day on the job,” he said.
Hathcock sympathized with the drivers who must follow a route arranged by dispatchers and permit authorities from state transportation departments that doesn’t always pick up on possible trouble spots like the Smithville intersection.
“It’s a hard place, but they don’t have a choice,” he said.
Hathcock directed truck units that were delayed beyond legal daylight traveling hours to a place at the Smithville Industrial Park for the 105-foot-long rigs to spend the night. Replacement parts and repairs dispatched from Tupelo got the damaged truck and escorts on their way again to Reno the next day.