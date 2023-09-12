ABERDEEN – A recent estate sale at Hamilton Community Center raised more than $8,000 for the Cross of Christ-Monroe County project, bringing its total to approximately $125,000. While at least $200,000 is needed for the project to materialize, one of its organizers challenges more support.
“I’d like to issue a challenge for every church in Monroe County to support the cross project in some way. We really want to see this project move forward in 2023. We ask for the help of any church or civic group,” said Evelyn Thompson, a steering member of the effort.
The lighted 120-foot-tall and 64-foot-wide steel and aluminum cross will be raised near the intersection of Highway 45 and Commerce Street close to the river bridge.
The recent estate sale raised $8,110 from the sale of donated furniture, China, pillows, dishes and local artisans’ crafts. It was sponsored by Hamilton Friendship Church, and several church members volunteered their time and efforts to set it up and carry it out.
“One of our church members taught painting and donated some of her paintings. We thought about how some of the other members of our church are artistic and were able to get embroidery, potholders, cutting boards, pottery, bird houses and ceramic prayer crosses,” Thompson said of asking people from her church and community to contribute items.
The majority of unsold items were passed along to other nonprofit organizations to benefit their needs.
Looking ahead, Thompson said the Aberdeen Country Club will host a benefit in October, and another sale is planned for Nov. 2-4 at Hamilton Community Center.
“We thank the public and the volunteers for their support and prayers,” she said.
Donations are currently being accepted through the CREATE Foundation, and they can be mailed to CREATE Foundation; P.O. Box 1053; Tupelo, MS 38802. They should be earmarked for the Cross of Monroe County.
