Fundraising efforts began last July for the Cross of Monroe County, and the total raised recently surpassed $125,000. 

ABERDEEN – A recent estate sale at Hamilton Community Center raised more than $8,000 for the Cross of Christ-Monroe County project, bringing its total to approximately $125,000. While at least $200,000 is needed for the project to materialize, one of its organizers challenges more support.

