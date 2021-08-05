ABERDEEN – The first step in the construction of a 120-foot-tall cross alongside Highway 45 cleared its first hurdle by way of a donation of land by Buzzy and Janice Cullum near the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway bridge.
They own approximately five acres south of the intersection of Highway 45 and Commerce Street, behind Message in Me, and have committed to deed a section to Hamilton Methodist Church.
“This is a very important thing to me personally. The first cross Janice and I saw was in North Carolina. You could see it for miles and miles,” he said. “I’m a very simple person but I am a Christian – a proud and voiceful Christian and I want to tell this. This might be the way I tell my grandchildren and great-grandchildren or any coming in the future what this is.”
Janice hopes the cross will be an inspiration for Aberdeen, and she and Buzzy both added the cross will be for all of Monroe County.
Bo Robinson of Lackey and Evelyn Thompson of Hamilton, who are both members of Hamilton Methodist Church, are leading the Cross of Monroe County effort.
“This was in the paper and I read it, I guess it’s just an omen. It came to me and I called her [Thompson] last Wednesday night. When I read it, Janice was in the kitchen, and I told her, ‘Come here let me show you something.’ I showed it to her and said, ‘Let’s do this,’” Buzzy said.
He called local attorney Don Baker and retired engineer Sam Jaynes about paperwork associated with the land commitment and both said they’d provide their services for free to prepare the deed.
The land is accessible by a city street, and plans include installing benches and landscaping around the base of the cross, which will be on a 60-foot-by-60-foot concrete pad.
“How many hearts will this cross touch? I was in the crop insurance business for 18 years and I’d see the one in Batesville. I called Janice and told her she should see this cross. It has stuck in my mind so many times over a period of years,” Buzzy said. “As active as I am in the military, the American flag is a very important symbol to me. This cross is a more important symbol to me.”
Donations are currently being accepted through the CREATE Foundation, which can be mailed to CREATE Foundation; P.O. Box 1053; Tupelo, MS 38802. They should be earmarked for the Cross of Monroe County.