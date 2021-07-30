AMORY – From classic cars to rock music guitars, Cruisin’ Amory has conjured up an annual event the past five years that’s a little bit of a tailgate party and a little bit of a trip back to people’s teenage years.
Cruisin’ Amory VI, which is a rain or shine event, will be July 31 throughout town with the first loop planned for 7 p.m. from the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.
“Traffic that night is going to be slow. Most folks realize that, and that’s why they’re coming. They want to cruise and drive slow so they can see everybody and talk to their friends out the window while they’re stuck in traffic. That’s part of the charm of the event. I always tell everybody to leave their road rage at home that night. It’s a fun night, traffic is going to be slow through the loop, and it’s going to take you a while so just come prepared to enjoy the ride. That’s what it’s all about. Cruise with your window down and whoever is beside you, chat them up because you’re going to see folks the whole way down.
“Be kind and be courteous in the traffic with everybody because we’re all just trying to have a good time. I try to tell folks to pick up after yourself. This is a grassroots event. I don’t have a crew that comes and picks up trash so we want to leave the town better than we found it after the night,” said Cruisin’ Amory originator Chad Houston.
He said the Amory Police Department requires that any vehicle participating in Cruisin’ Amory must have a valid license plate.
At 6:45 p.m., this year’s grand marshal will be recognized at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot before leading the inaugural loop that will include previous grand marshals.
From the first year, Piggly Wiggly parking lot has provided the main hangout for Cruisin’ Amory.
“This event probably wouldn’t happen without [Piggly Wiggly owner] Joe [McGonagill]’s participation,” he said. “He gave us full access and was on board from the beginning. Joe is just a part of this thing as anything. Without him buying into the event, it wouldn’t be as much of a success. He saw the value and how fun it could be from the moment I mentioned it to him and he said, ‘Use our parking lot.’”
Local rock bands Killjay and Seeking Seven will play sets at Frisco Park from 7 until 11:30 p.m.
“Both of those are great local bands, and the talent level is high for both of them,” Houston said. “If there’s another cool place to be in this town besides the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, it’s Frisco Park. You’ve got everybody cruising by. Last year, folks had their lawn chairs set up there. Listen to the music and watch the people cruise by. It’s a very fun environment in both places.”
Whereas there have been cornhole tournaments in the past in the park, there won’t be one this year.
This year’s sponsors are McDonald’s, Walmart, Piggly Wiggly, Walton’s Greenhouse, Brown & Son Heat & Air, Amory Main Street Inc. and the Gemstone.
“Everybody who has sponsored this event has done it with glee. They love sponsoring this event because they know it’s a family-friendly event. Honestly, we couldn’t do it without them, Houston said.
Commemorative T-shirts were expected to be available for sale beginning earlier this week at Piggly Wiggly. If any are left over the night of Cruisin’ Amory, they’ll be available at a booth in the parking lot. This year’s T-shirt design, which was inspired by Boston’s first album cover, was the brainchild of Seeking Seven vocalist and guitarist Robbie Ross.
“In my opinion, it’s not a real event unless you’ve got a T-shirt. I think every T-shirt tells a little story about that year’s event, and every one is cool,” Houston said.
Proceeds from T-shirt sales will benefit the Amory Food Pantry.
Houston said several businesses typically stay open for extended hours during Cruisin’ Amory.
“That first year when Bill’s Hamburgers was open was the first time at night they were ever open, and they’ve done it several times since then. I think that’s kind of cool for folks who don’t normally get to Amory. To be able to go to Bill’s Hamburgers at night is a huge thing,” he said.
Houston added several people come in from not only neighboring towns but towns several hours away for Cruisin’ Amory. He said hotel rooms were harder to find in Amory last year the night of the event.
He wants Cruisin’ Amory to spark more interest from younger people to revive the tradition of riding around and hanging out in parking lots on the weekends, which he has noticed more of in recent years.