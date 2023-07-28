mcj-2023-07-26-news-cruisin-amory

Belle Naugher's art design for this year's Cruisin' Amory pays tribute to Piggly Wiggly, which sustained major damage during March 24's EF-3 tornado. Saturday's cruise will be Amory's first large-scale nighttime event since the tornado.

AMORY – As Amory continues to rebound from March 24’s EF-3 tornado, a summertime staple hopes to add another layer of normalcy. Cruisin’ Amory will attract the young and the young at heart July 29 throughout the city’s loop, which runs through Main Street and parts of Highway 278.

