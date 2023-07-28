Belle Naugher's art design for this year's Cruisin' Amory pays tribute to Piggly Wiggly, which sustained major damage during March 24's EF-3 tornado. Saturday's cruise will be Amory's first large-scale nighttime event since the tornado.
AMORY – As Amory continues to rebound from March 24’s EF-3 tornado, a summertime staple hopes to add another layer of normalcy. Cruisin’ Amory will attract the young and the young at heart July 29 throughout the city’s loop, which runs through Main Street and parts of Highway 278.
“I asked [Piggly Wiggly owner] Joe McGonagill if we need to cancel it, and he said this town needs this. It will be the first citywide event since the tornado,” said organizer Chad Houston. “This town does need this. We missed the Railroad Festival, and that’s important for this town because it brings us together. This event is much more local anyway. It’s a night for people to get out and socialize as a town. I’ve always said it’s like the biggest block party in Amory.”
McGonagill, who is this year’s grand marshal, will lead the first official loop at 7 p.m.
“It’s going to be different but I’m excited about it. It’s going to be a bare bones Cruisin’ Amory,” Houston said. “Cruisin’ Amory has never been that complicated anyway. It’s about seeing your friends, cruising the loop and hanging out.”
This year’s T-shirt design, created by Amory native Belle Naugher, pays homage to Piggly Wiggly, which has served as not only the northern end of the loop but also as the host site for a yearly parking lot party.
“With our first two years, the T-shirt design was hand painted by Kathy Parker. The next few years have all been graphic images, and I wanted to go back to an artist-style T-shirt. I’ve got Belle’s artwork hanging in every corner of my restaurant [The Gemstone]. She is a jewel and is one of the best artists I know and has so much talent. To have her do this is very special,” Houston said.
“I’m going to make at least 25 prints of this painting, and Belle is going to sign and number them and we’ll sell them and give the money to the food pantry,” Houston said.
The cost of the print is $50, and 100 percent of the profits will benefit the food pantry. Requests for pre-orders can be made through the Cruisin’ Amory Facebook page.
There will be a limited number of commemorative T-shirts available this year for $25 each, but there will not be pre-orders.
Additionally, the Lazy River Band will perform at the Vinegar Bend Blues Alley pocket park from 7 p.m. until.
Sponsors as of last week were The Gemstone, McDonald's, Walmart, Brown & Son Heating & Air and Walton's Greenhouse.
