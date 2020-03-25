Given the COVID-19 situation is one that doesn’t come with a playbook, preparing for and reacting to it have been a learning experience for many. However, people have faced natural disasters and national tragedies leading to a similar stressed state of mind.
Local clergy and mental health experts shared a few tips to help people cope with this unprecedented and unfolding footnote in history.
“The most important thing to remember is that experiencing anxiety is normal. It’s not normal to stay that way, though,” said Pastor Elbrist Mason of St. James United Methodist Church in Amory.
He added bad choices based on misinformation intensify anxiety significantly in times of crisis, especially when the topic is the universal subject of conversation. Mason is big on stopping, taking a deep breath and formulating a plan for dealing with stress.
He offered three rules for dealing with anxiety.
“First, it’s not yours; don’t keep hanging on to it. Second, listen for good information and look to trusted sources for advice. Third, create a plan and move forward with it,” he said. “Be honest with yourself about what you see.”
Unplugging from this
Leslie Chrestman, an outpatient counselor for LIFECORE in Amory, stressed identifying triggers, including an overload of social media.
“Stay informed but not obsessive, and if you find it’s taking you to an obsessive place to definitely try to recognize that and retract. Distract yourself with some healthier hobbies such as games or coloring,” she said. “Stay off Facebook 24/7. Live in the moment and think about what you can control now. There is a lot of fake news out there, and that’s not to say that I am downplaying any news, but you don’t need to obsess over it or dissect every sentence. Check the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]. It’s the best source of information.”
She pointed out that staying connected to friends and family through ways other that face-to-face interaction is important.
“I saw something on Facebook that said you can still call people. You can still text,” Chrestman said. “You can still have that need for human contact in different forms because we do live in an age where it’s easy to connect with another person, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be in the same room with them.”
She stressed putting physical health first as the number one priority.
“We are completely learning to adapt as mental health professionals, just like the nurses and health care workers are adapting to the physical needs of people. Obviously, their primary needs are being met, and it’s their mental health that is secondary because you can’t cope with anything if you’re not well yourself,” Chrestman said. “If somebody comes in here to my clinic, and they are very physically unwell, I tell them that, ‘You are not in a place for your mental health to be taken care of right now. You need to get to a primary care setting, get that addressed, and please come back and see me because I want to talk.’”
She suggested mindful exercises as a good coping tool.
“There are a ton of resources out there, so if you do have access to a smartphone, which I imagine many, many people have access to the internet in some form or fashion, it would be good to look up mindfulness videos and mindfulness exercises,” Chrestman said.
Logging on to that
St. James is cooperating with the governor’s advisory about social distancing by filming its worship services to broadcast online so that members can participate at home on demand.
“Life goes on. We have to be patient and trust God,” Mason said.
Pastor Stan Blaylock of Bethel Apostolic Church in Amory is coordinating similar outreach methods for the church he serves, including online streaming of church services.
“We’re not fearful of the virus, but we respect it. We’re working closely with authorities since we not only serve a congregation but also operate a recovery program for addicted women,” he said.
Blaylock has activated a task force of members to serve homebound constituents and people at risk by delivering orders of groceries and medicine to their homes.
“We’re available to help anyone. Our faith is not in medicine or government, but we do work collaboratively to be good citizens and emphasize our faith in God. When we do what we can, He will do what we can’t,” Blaylock said.
He believes this time of crisis will unite people as never before. He cited a passage of scripture from the writings of St. Paul to his understudy Timothy, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”
Talking to children
With children out of school and their daily routines being changed, Chrestman said it’s important for parents to be transparent with their children.
“Talk to them about what’s going on and any concerns that you have,” she said. “Being transparent and talking about those things with your kids is really important because you don’t want them to think that this is something to be taken lightly. You can find free resources for activities to do with your kids to keep them stimulated, to keep them from driving you up the walls, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be handing them a tablet because that’s not them coping. Have them talk about their experience and what they think about it all and then communicate right then in that moment that they are safe and that everything is being done to protect them because it is.”
Essence Walker, a licensed professional counselor with Hope Faith Love Counseling Services in Aberdeen, suggested families creating an environment that lets stress off and keeping a similar structure for children for what they have while in school.
“I definitely recommend a family-oriented activity that you can do as a whole that includes more positivity. That can include focusing on positive memories, places they have traveled or reflecting on pictures where they are in a positive environment or setting,” Walker said. “There are online assignments so that children can still have that certain amount of time devoted to completing assignments like they would at school. Set aside times where they can go outside and have fresh air or go to a park that’s accessible for a certain amount of time.”
Walker also stressed educating children on the situation and making sure to maintain a healthy diet.
“Educate your children on the symptoms of the coronavirus and how they can avoid it and any other illness and be sure to teach them proper handwashing, sanitizing and cleaning practices and the importance of it,” she said. “Help them understand that part of the safety plan is allowing them to be at home because of the possible risk if they were at school being around someone who had been exposed to it. Encourage healthy eating while they are at home because the higher the sugar intake, the more problems with hyperactivity and the behavior problems that add to the stress and anxiety of being at home.”