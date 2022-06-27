ABERDEEN – Through a recent cyber camp, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders learned lessons about protecting themselves online, which started the idea process for jobs that could help protect others against cyber threats.
Aberdeen High School’s JROTC program partnered with the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University to provide the camp.
“It’s an opportunity for students to be exposed to computer science, cybersecurity and some careers they could conceivably enter into. The objective is trying to expose kids early so they’ll have that interest, and that feeds into our school and pushes us to provide the types of classes to prepare our kids for these 21st century-type jobs,” said AHS JROTC instructor Maj. Allen Williams.
He added cybersecurity jobs will be needed for years to come.
“It’s similar to the mindset of terrorists. If you don’t learn to think like a terrorist, you’re at a disadvantage to try to fight against it. If you don’t learn to think like a hacker, you’re at a disadvantage to try to defend against them,” Williams said.
Areas covered through the camp included academics, passwords and perils of social media.
“The most fun and where most of the learning has occurred is the use of the Smart Train. It has allowed the kids to build a capacity where you lay out a railroad track and there are certain pieces of the track that are already programmed to have the train do certain things,” he said, adding students completed coding exercises to program the trains’ functions.
This year was the second year for Aberdeen to host the camp. Whereas 2021’s camp included students from Aberdeen and nearby cities, this year’s camp was strictly for Aberdeen students. It was made possible by contributors to MSU.