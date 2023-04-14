The Mississippi Department of Human Services will accept Disaster Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) applications in Monroe County from April 26-30 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the West Amory Community Center, located at 713 11th St.
The program is for people who do not currently receive SNAP benefits but had losses due to the March 24 tornado.
Qualifications include having a home or self-employment property damaged or destroyed during March 24’s tornado; having less money available to you than the eligibility limit for your household size; having additional out-of-pocket expenses as a result of the tornado; and experiencing a delay, reduction or stop to your household income due to the storm.
D-SNAP applicants must go to the West Amory Community Center to apply and receive benefits. If you cannot go in person, you can name an authorized representative to go to the site.
Applicants should have dates of birth and Social Security numbers for all members of their household; bank account balance information; and disaster-related expense information.
Authorized representatives should take their picture ID, a picture ID of the applicant/head of household and a signed copy of Representative Authorization Form 918 from the applicant/head of household or an adult household member authorizing them as a representative.
People can visit www.mdhs.ms.gov to download Representative Authorization Form 918 and find out more information.
