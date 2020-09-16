ABERDEEN – For the second year in a row, bells will ring throughout town as the Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution leads the celebration of Constitution Day Sept. 17.
This year’s local observance of Bells Across America will be held on the steps of the Monroe County Chancery Courthouse alongside Commerce Street at 3 p.m.
“There’s so little we can do this year because of the COVID-19. We always go into the schools and, of course, that’s not possible this time. It’s just a time we’re acknowledging Constitution Week in a very small way because of circumstances,” said Faith West of Prairie, who is the state DAR Constitution Week chairperson.
For Thursday’s event, there will be a reading of the proclamation signed by county board of supervisors president Fulton Ware and the preamble to the U.S. Constitution by Jack Hamilton, president of the William Gray Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He will be dressed in his Revolutionary War uniform.
“That way it will be the Sons of the American Revolution supporting the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrating the Constitution,” said Connie Hamilton, Tombigbee DAR Constitution Week chairperson.
Bells will be available for attendees of the ceremony to ring, which will be joined by bells being rung at the First United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church. Attendees are invited to ring their Mississippi State cowbells or dinner bells also.
“We encourage people to stand outside of their houses and ring their bells. If they want to just stand at their front door and ring their bells, I am happy with that in order for them to maintain social distancing and stay safe,” Connie said.
This year marks the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.