Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott signs a proclamation regarding Sept. 17's Constitution Day. Also pictured, from left, are Jack Hamilton of the Sons of the American Revolution; Daughters of the American Revolution members, Connie Hamilton and Faith West; city clerk Melissa Moore; and Polly Grimes of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Monroe County Board of Supervisors also adopted a resolution in support of Constitution Day last week.
ABERDEEN – Bells will be ringing Sept. 17 in celebration of Constitution Day through a ceremony on the steps of City Hall beginning at 2:45 p.m.
This year is the third year the Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has partnered with the William Gray Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution for the ceremony.
“There’s been a lot of talk in the news lately about the Constitution and changing amendments and changing things that are specific in the Constitution,” said Connie Hamilton of the DAR’s Tombigbee Chapter. “We give out copies of the Constitution for everybody. When they changed the curriculum in school, it’s gotten away from history and civics.”
She added DAR and SAR members can trace their ancestors back to the American Revolution.
The Sept. 17 ceremony includes the Pledge of Allegiance; a salute to the state flag; remarks by Mayor Charles Scott and DAR Tombigbee Chapter Regent Polly Grimes; the reading of a proclamation celebrating the 234th anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution; America’s Creed; and the preamble of the Constitution.
Aberdeen High School JROTC cadets will also conduct a flag ceremony during the event.
People are encouraged to bring hand bells and cowbells to ring at 3 p.m. Additionally, church bells at First United Methodist Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church and Hamilton Methodist Church will be rung at the same time.
The bell ringing is part of a nationwide effort. People who can't make it to the formal ceremony are encouraged to stand out in front of their business or home to ring bells.
“It’s a good time to remind everyone of our forefathers and what they did because it goes along right with it,” said Faith West, DAR state Constitution Week chairman.
Before COVID-19, DAR members went to Belle-Shivers Middle School and Hamilton Elementary School during Constitution Week to distribute educational materials to fifth-graders.
Jack Hamilton of the William Gray Chapter of the SAR said most people associate the Constitution with July 4, but Sept. 17 is Constitution Day for a reason.
“Congress approved it on the Fourth of July, but it stated to be in effect, it had to be adopted by three-quarters of the states. It took until Sept. 17 to get the requisite number of approvals,” he said.