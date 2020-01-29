People who owe taxes reflective of 2019 on property and land have until Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. to do so before they incur penalties. As of Monday, approximately 45 percent of the county’s taxes had been collected since statements went out in December.
“Since February 1 is on a Saturday, the state allows collections on the following Monday without a penalty. If you wait until the last day, please be considerate and we’ll be with you as fast as we can,” said Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright.
Penalties following the Feb. 3 deadline start at one percent and increase one percent per month from then.
“Whether you pay it February 4 or February 28, which is the last working day of the month, it’s one percent, which is $1 per $100,” Wright said.
The one percent per month penalties continue to August when the property is entered in the county’s tax sale.
“Current year delinquent taxes can be paid through the middle of August, with the tax sale being the last Monday in August,” she said. “If you have delinquent taxes, they may be redeemed at the chancery clerk’s office with penalties and interest applied. If your taxes go through the sale one year, you will not immediately lose your property. If your taxes are $150 and you wait until August, you are going to pay $160.50.”
She said 2019 taxes are based on the reflection of ownership on Jan. 1, 2019.
“If you bought or sold property in 2019 after Jan. 1, the change will not reflect until the 2020 tax roll,” Wright said.
The names on statements reflect how the deed was on Jan. 1. Wright recommends anyone who hasn’t received a statement call the tax office, but note that persons whose mortgage company has requested tax amounts per their escrow will not receive a tax statement.
People can make payments at the tax collector’s office, which is located inside the Monroe County Courthouse along Chestnut Street in Aberdeen; by mailing it in; or online atwww.deltacomputersystems.com.
To pay online, people may click on the “Online searches, property taxes, car tags” link and click on “Monroe County.” The land and home tax amount due is available under the “Real Property Tax” link. For business taxes, people may click on the “Personal Property” link.
Information such as name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Real Property” link, and business name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Personal Property” link.
Those who mail in payments to the tax collector’s office are asked to have them postmarked by Feb. 1. Anyone sending credit card information through the mail is required to include a telephone number.
In the office, acceptable forms of payments are cash, checks, Visa and Mastercard. No payments can be taken over the telephone.
“Customers are responsible for verifying that all property is accounted for when paying their taxes.” Wright said.
She also reminds people that everyone should have Mississippi’s newest image license plate with the state seal by now. Renewals will have decals moving forward.
Anyone with any questions should contact the tax collector’s office at 369-6484.