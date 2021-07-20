For Monroe Journal
Aug. 27 is the deadline for applying for the Adult Learner Incentive Scholarship for those enrolling for the 2021 fall semester at Itawamba Community College.
To apply for the scholarship, students must be 21 years of age or older and enrolling in classes to pursue a degree. Full-time recipients, who are enrolled in a minimum of 15 hours, will receive $2,000 ($500 per semester) and part-time recipients, who are enrolled in a minimum of six hours, will receive $1,000 ($250 per semester).
The Adult Learner scholarship must be used in consecutive semesters. Eligibility must begin the first semester of attendance and cannot be used more than once. It is for students who begin enrollment for the 2021 fall term.
Day and evening, academic, career education, eLearning and workforce classes are available in Fulton, Tupelo and Belden.
Those who are interested and qualify can apply online at www.apply.iccms.edu.
For more information, contact Candace Thomas at 862-8261 or email scholarships@iccms.edu.