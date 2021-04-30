The Quincy Decoration Day and Reunion is incorporating pieces of community history May 1 and 2. All sharecroppers; sawmill workers; lumber yard workers; and former students and teachers from Quincy School are invited.
It will be held May 1 at 10 a.m. and May 2 at 11 a.m. Paul Reeves, who was born and raised in Quincy and has served as a missionary to Peru, will bring the message May 2.
“I think it’s going to be something good for the community and something different to make people happy,” said organizer Mary Ford. “We have the old cemetery, and they usually come in on Saturday and decorate the graves. All of the people who started the cemetery and a lot of the older members of the church have come on Sunday mornings for the church service.”
Refreshments will be served both days at the community center.
People are encouraged to bring old pictures. Ford will share old pictures and stories about the Quincy community. She has been in touch with other people who plan on bringing some also.
For more information about Quincy’s event, call Ford at 202-8845.
Wren Cemetery Memorial Day will be held May 2 at 3 p.m., with a cleanup/ pickup day planned for anytime May 1 for anyone who wants to participate. The cemetery is located alongside Wren Cemetery Road.
Lingering precautions linked to the pandemic are still impacting Decoration Day ceremonies, and Howell Cemetery in Athens is an example.
“The first Sunday in May has always been a day for decoration at Howell Cemetery but due to the virus, there will not be a speaker this year. The cemetery will be seen to, but we would like for the people to help out,” said Maurine Howell.
To help with the upkeep, people are asked to send donations to Howell Cemetery; 50061 Tubb Rd.; Aberdeen, MS 39730.