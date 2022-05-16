ABERDEEN – Two coinciding National Travel and Tourism Week events last week highlighted pieces of local Black history. While a May 3 ceremony dedicated a trailhead marker for the Aberdeen Black History Trail, a May 6 unveiling ceremony honored the newest addition to the City Hall Wall of Fame.
The late General Lee Young is the latest local historical figure to be featured on the Wall of Fame. He fought for local civil rights, voting rights and founded northeast Mississippi’s first NAACP chapter.
Young served in the South Pacific with the U.S. Navy, and his granddaughter, Dr. Renee Dorsey, recalled his struggles in voting after returning home.
“When he first came to vote, they asked him a simple question – ‘How many bubbles are in a bar of soap?’ His reply was, ‘It depends on the size,’” she said.
Dorsey said dogs were sicked on him and he was told if he paid poll taxes for three consecutive years, he would be allowed to vote. Even though he paid the taxes, he was put in jail.
“To say General Young was fearless and when I say fearless, it comes from sacrifice and he did a lot of sacrificing to make sure Aberdeen moved forward,” said District 16 Rep. Rickey Thompson. “General Young had it in his heart to make a change, and that hasn’t changed today.”
He said Young was handed down elements of leadership.
“For we inherit the past and we create our future,” Thompson said.
Aberdeen’s Black History Trail was officially dedicated last February as a new tourist attraction, and one of its stops is General Young Park.
“Most cities that are forward thinking, they take that time to highlight their history,” said Mayor Charles Scott during the trailhead marker dedication. “This Black history trail brings a lot to our community. You can probably go around this state and not find any more like this. We’re leading the charge in how we recognize our history.”
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins thanked everyone who played a part in making the Black history trail a reality.
“We went to the grandmas in the churches to tell us what happened...tell us who these people are...tell us about them because we wanted to make sure we did our due diligence and got everything historically correct,” she said.
She added the trailhead marker, which is located in front of the Aberdeen blues mural near the intersection of Commerce and Meridian streets, has a scan code directing users to the AVB’s website. People can also use it to download the Black history trail map onto their cell phones.
“The addition of the distinguishing trailhead marker at the beginning of the trail creates a sense of place and visual direction for pedestrians, as well as vehicles taking the tour through town, thus allowing us to reach more people. The future of travel is inclusive. Together, we’re celebrating our nation’s greatest strengths, the diversity of our people, places and points of view,” Robbins said.