More people have been taking to the woods this deer season, yielding for higher harvests compared to previous years. Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officer Dean Hudson said there continues to be a tremendous amount of activity among sportsmen hunting for deer.
“With schools going virtual and plants shut down, the fields have been covered with hunters. The activity includes families and youth, as well as first-time hunters,” he said.
Good precipitation has helped to nourish food plots as well.
“It’s been the best in several years, even though this season’s production of acorns has been only moderate,” Huduson said.
Monroe County hunter Paul Strevel plans his hunting around time off from work, which comes around every third week.
“I couldn’t hunt during my last time off because I wouldn’t have a place to bring a deer for processing. The processor I use had his freezers full and couldn’t take any more orders,” he said.
Local deer processors have been able to get caught up, however, for which Strevel is glad.
Curtis Hilt of Big C Processing is managing to get caught up for his customers.
“We’re up 400 over last year. Our last count is around 970 deer now. It’s been overwhelming,” he said.
Hilt reminds hunters to be generous in sharing their harvest with local food pantries.
“People are concerned about the food supply, especially with COVID. People are in need of extra food more now than ever,” he said.
While Strevel hasn’t killed his buck yet, his granddaughter, Chloee Ives, harvested her first deer.
“She wasn’t sure about this at first but she sure is proud now,” he said.
An issue from previous years – chronic wasting disease – must still be kept in mind, according to Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks wildlife biologist John Gruchy.
“We still need to be vigilant about chronic wasting disease,” he said.
Monroe County does not have a processor doing such testing, according to Gruchy. He added Mississippi is the only state without mandatory harvest reporting.
“The nearest freezer locations doing testing are in Chickasaw County near Van Vleet or near Elvis Presley Lake in Lee County. Hunters need to bring in the head with four inches of neck for a suitable specimen,” he said.
Gruchy reviewed signs of chronic wasting disease for all hunters, particularly those hunting for the first time.
“Look out for any deer that looks sick. They can have flu symptoms just like us. Also be cautious of deer that may appear too friendly to people or dogs. The more obvious symptoms are deer that are emaciated. CWD also has neurological symptoms such as muscle weakness and poor coordination,” he said.