ABERDEEN – Since moving his family to Aberdeen in the early ‘70s, the late Henry Earl Marion went on to not only launch business ventures of his own but influence others still running businesses today.
His children, Diane Marion Eunice, Dr. David Marion and Denice Marion Olatunji, are honoring his legacy through the DeMarion Sankofa Foundation.
“He was a serial entrepreneur and he was a staple in the community. He loved young people. When he first came to Aberdeen, he sold candy so he got so many kids and teenagers selling candy door to door so he employed a lot of young people,” Eunice said. “He was so humble. He would do things for people like pay their light bill or pay their rent, and they never knew. He was a true humanitarian.
“Our mother, Delores Marion, was definitely instrumental in helping our father attain his level of success, and his great life accomplishment he would tell you was marrying her. He gave her a lot of credit for him being the man he was. They were married 59 years.”
Last year, an Aberdeen High School senior was awarded a scholarship from the DeMarion Sankofa Foundation. This year, two AHS seniors – Paige Matthews and Deja Johnson – were awarded scholarships, and Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart received a $500 community grant for basketball court improvements at General Young Park.
“The blacktop is down, the fencing is approved, the goals are in, and I’ve got stencils and paint ordered,” she said.
AHS graduate Tiffany Gladney will do artwork on the court as part of the project too.
On just a fifth-grade education, Henry owned DeMarion Janitorial Service, which employed 700 people in seven states; Henry’s Barbecue; a gas station; and apartment complexes locally.
“Education was important to us, and that’s why we wanted to have the scholarship because that meant a lot to him and he had a sense of community,” Eunice said, complimenting this year’s scholarship recipients.
“Paige’s academics were ridiculous. She had a 4.0 GPA. She was in the Beta Club, the band, color guard, basketball, cheerleading and volleyball team since her freshman year. Last year, she joined the National Guard. She also joined the track and tennis teams her senior years. She does a lot of volunteering in the community,” she said.
Eunice added scholarship recipients of the foundation plan to pursue careers in helping professions. Matthews plans to pursue nursing, while Johnson is majoring in criminal justice at Ole Miss.
“Her goal is to own multiple law firms across multiple states. What impressed us about her is her resilience. When she wrote her essay, she talked about her challenges and struggles she experienced. She talked about what she learned from that and the people who saw something along the way and motivated her to change. What happened was she became this amazing scholar and is someone who wants to make a difference,” Eunice said of Johnson.
She added Aberdeen has been influential in her own success.
“There were many, many people in Aberdeen who inspired and motivated me and my siblings growing up and so we want to show homage to them and honor Aberdeen,” Eunice said, adding she and her siblings are brainstorming more projects to benefit the community.