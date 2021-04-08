Eligible nonprofits with 503(c)(3) status are eligible to apply for a nationwide share in funding to help for security purposes through the Department of Homeland Security.
“At churches, for example, it is to enhance physical security. The grant does not offer funding for paying people, but it is for technology and construction, which is pretty valuable,” said Todd Frier, public information officer with the Mississippi Department of Homeland Security.
The Fiscal Year ‘21 Nonprofit Security Grant Program provides funding support for physical security enhancements and other security-related activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack, according to the grant announcement.
According to further details, equipment available through the grant is detailed in categories such as access control equipment; surveillance equipment; impact resistant doors and gates; intrusion detection sensors and alarms; exterior lighting; physical perimeter security, such as fencing; screening and inspection equipment; and backup computer hardware.
“Last year was the first year we were able to accept applications,” Frier said, adding the grant program began last year.
Applicants may apply for as much as $150,000 per entity.
Frier said this year’s nationwide allocation is higher than last year’s. In 2020, eligible nonprofits in Mississippi were awarded $1,050,215 in grants through the program.
“This will all be from a national level. We send the entities that apply in our state to FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency], which makes the ultimate decision. Our Homeland Security grant comes directly to Mississippi, and we have that pot of money. With this particular grant, there is no allocation just for Mississippi, for Alabama or for Tennessee; it’s all just one big pot, and they make the selections based on the applications,” Frier said in explaining funding.
Nonprofits not eligible include volunteer fire departments; utility companies; for-profit hospitals; for-profit transportation companies; and community service, lobby and labor organizations.
Applications and additional information are both available under the 2021 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) Forms header at https://www.homelandsecurity.ms.gov/grants/grant-forms. More information is available by calling (601) 346-1504 or by emailing mmanuel@dps.ms.gov.
The deadline to apply for the Fiscal Year ‘21 Nonprofit Security Grant Program is April 16. Only digital applications will be accepted.